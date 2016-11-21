MOH recipient Florent Groberg recognized at naturalization ceremony in Alexandria

Medal of Honor recipient Army Capt. Florent Groberg was recognized as an Outstanding American by Choice by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during a naturalization ceremony on Monday.

Groberg spoke to citizenship candidates at the event held at the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria.

"It's an honor to be here," said Groberg, who led the 165 candidates from 43 countries on Monday, Nov. 21, in the Pledge of Allegiance. " ... It reminds me why this is the greatest country in the world. Just the fact that we open our doors and allow these individuals to come in to our communities and be a part of our process.

"They are my peers," he continued. "Just like you and me."

Groberg was awarded the Medal of Honor last November for his act of bravery in 2012, when he tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

