MOH recipient Dakota Meyer and wife Bristol Palin expecting another child

Bristol Palin, the Sarah Palin daughter almost as famous as her mother thanks to an unconventional domestic history, said Friday she is pregnant with her third child, due in the spring.

Palin told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive statement that she is expecting; it will be her second baby with husband Dakota Meyer, the Medal of Honor recipient who fathered her second child, Sailor Grace.

Meyer, 28, and Palin, 26, married in June, six months after Sailor's birth, following public arguing over the collapse of their engagement in 2015, plus paternity and child-support issues.

But all is good now, according to Palin's blog and Instagram account, where she posts pictures of her family life and calls herself "a proud wife and mother of two beautiful children." A former Dancing With the Stars contestant, she also is the author of a memoir.

Now the "Pro-Life, Pro-God, Pro-Guns" Palin is prepping for Baby No. 3.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" the couple said in their ET statement, featuring a picture of Palin, Meyer, Sailor and son Tripp, holding a sign reading "Baby Meyer Spring 2017."

"A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!" the statement said.

Palin was an unwed pregnant teen with Tripp, soon to turn 8, while mom Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska, was running as a family-values Republican vice-presidential candidate in 2008.

Bristol was briefly engaged to Tripp's father, Levi Johnston, but their relationship fell apart after the 2008 campaign; legal wrangling ensued but was later resolved; Bristol shares custody of Tripp with Johnston.

Like her mother, Bristol has lost none of her fiery conservatism: Her blog continues to be a feast of roasting liberals and Democrats, condemning abortion and praising Donald Trump. Bristol urged her mother to endorse the 2016 GOP presidential candidate, which she subsequently did.

Since the election, Sarah Palin has been both critical of some of President-elect Trump's moves and mentioned as a possible member of his cabinet. She is also trying to sell herself as the star of a new Judge Judy-style courtroom reality show in 2017.

