Moderna vaccines improperly stored at Fort Meade; recipients likely will need third dose

U.S. Marines from MARFORCYBER, receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the McGill Training Center on Fort Meade, Md., March 10, 2021.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) — Department of Defense employees, veterans and members of the military community who received COVID-19 vaccines at Fort George G. Meade between April 7-12 will likely need to get a third dose after Kimbrough Ambulatory Center discovered vials of the Moderna vaccine were improperly stored.

The vials of the vaccine were stored outside of the temperature range recommended by Moderna, which affects the viability, according to a statement from Kimbrough Ambulatory Center, the main medical facility at Fort Meade.

Due to the improper storage, Moderna and the Immunization Health Branch of the Defense Health Agency could not guarantee that the doses of the vaccine will provide full protection, according to the release. Those who received the shots are recommended to get another dose.

Kimbrough staff will be contacting those who received the doses that were improperly stored in order to answer any questions and schedule another shot appointment. There is no known risk for potential harm from receiving the improperly stored doses, according to the release.

The Moderna vaccine is one of the two vaccines currently being administrated in the United States, after the Food and Drug Administration paused production of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare blood clots that developed in six recipients. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses.

The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored between -58ºF to 5ºF in a freezer or between 36-46ºF if in a refrigerator, for up to 30 days, if the vials are unpunctured. Punctured vials can be stored for 12 hours in a refrigerator as long as the temperature is between 36-77ºF, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(c)2021 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital (Annapolis, Md.) at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.