Mo. family to receive remains of sailor who died at Pearl Harbor

Tausha Johnson talks about her grandfather's collection of Pearl Harbor papers, including a Christmas menu from the USS Oklahoma, where he was assigned.

DIAMOND, Mo. — Daniel Goodwin and his wife, Helen, frantically jumped out of bed early on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, awakened by loud explosions close to their Honolulu home across from Hickam Field.

Goodwin, a chief gunner's mate who was stationed in Hawaii, raced toward the USS Oklahoma, only to discover that it had just been hit and had capsized after the Japanese attack that morning.

“The Japanese were flying so low that they could see them smiling and waving at them,” said Tausha Johnson, recounting her grandfather’s ordeal during the attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago this morning.

Daniel and his younger brother, Clifford, an electrician's mate, were both assigned to the USS Oklahoma. Daniel was married and had base housing, but Clifford, who had joined the Navy just after graduating from Diamond High School, was on board the battleship that morning. He had joined the Navy to follow in the footsteps of his older brother.

“He was extremely distraught; he felt guilty he had brought his baby brother on board,” Johnson, now of Carthage, said of her grandfather.

The Oklahoma was hit soon after the attack began by as many as nine torpedoes, and capsized within minutes, trapping hundreds of men in the ship, including Clifford Goodwin.

Daniel helped search for his brother for a couple days and also helped with efforts to rescue other men trapped in the ship. Over the next two days, 32 men were rescued from various compartments in the ship, but 429 others died. It is second only to the USS Arizona in terms of loss of life that day.

Johnson said it took her grandfather years to terms with the fact that his brother had died. Daniel had always hoped that maybe his brother had amnesia and was lost somewhere on the island and that ultimately they would find him alive, Johnson said.

Fast forward nearly 76 years, to October 2017. The Goodwin family, still living in Southwest Missouri, receives news from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that Clifford's remains had been identified through DNA sampling.

“There was lots of tears,” Johnson said.

The agency started exhuming bodies in 2013 after some of the victim’s families started pressuring it to identify remains, Johnson said. As of this month, the remains of 100 sailors and marines have been identified, although 35 men were identified soon after the attack, according to the agency’s website. Those still unidentified were buried in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

The hope is to identify the remains of others who were on the Oklahoma in the coming years.

As for Daniel, he remained stationed in Hawaii for two more years before he shipped out on the USS Dayton, a cruiser. After the war, he and his wife moved back to the mainland, where they had two children, a boy and a girl.

Johnson remembers going to meetings as a little girl with her grandparents to learn more about the U.S. Navy and noticing the camaraderie among veterans.

“It was an unbreakable bond ... but I don’t think people totally understand that ... but when you grow up with it and have someone that shows you pictures and tells you stories ... it’s ingrained in you,” Johnson said.

Her grandmother, Helen, whom she characterizes as “resilient,” kept a scrapbook with several newspaper clippings and old pictures of the capsized USS Oklahoma as well as love letters addressed to her grandfather.

“No matter what happened she learned how to cope with it,” Johnson said, referring to her grandmother’s resilience after losing her brother-in-law in the attack.

She also said they would have loved to share this moment with Daniel Goodwin, but he died in 1988 at the age of 78. Helen Goodwin died in 1994. They are buried in the Diamond Cemetery.

Johnson said the family expects to receive Clifford Goodwin’s remains sometime in the spring and that they are planning a full military service in his honor.

“(My grandfather) would be happy to know that there is finally an answer,” Johnson said.

“(He) would want us to remember Pearl and the people that fought and died that day and to never forget them,” she added.

