Mistrial in ex-Navy commander's attempted rape trial

Cmdr. John Michael Neuhart II entered his plea in a San Diego court on Monday to attempted sexual assault charges and a burglary charge.

SAN DIEGO — A deadlocked jury has led to a mistrial in the case of a former Navy commander charged with the attempted rape of a junior officer in San Diego.

A judge declared the mistrial Tuesday after a lone holdout kept jurors from convicting John M. Neuhart.

Prosecutors say they may retry him.

Neuhart was charged with assaulting a Navy lieutenant at her San Diego home last fall. She worked under his command in a helicopter squadron in Guam.

Both sides acknowledged that the woman had been drinking with Neuhart earlier at a hotel bar and had hugged and kissed him.

However, jurors also heard video from Neuhart's phone that captured the woman at home, telling him dozens of times to stop trying to have sex with her.