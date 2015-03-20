Misspelled Vietnam War monument in Alabama to be replaced

ATHENS, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — A spelling error literally set in stone will be corrected by replacing the Vietnam War Memorial at the Limestone County Courthouse early next year.

Installed in 1974, the memorial misspells the word Vietnam as “VIEINAM” and omits the names of four of the county’s war dead. It also misspells the name of one of the servicemen.

“They didn’t have the technology that we do today. They didn’t have the internet to do their research,” said Sandy Thompson, director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.

Thompson researched military databases and used tips from local veterans and their family members to find the names left off the monument.

She reported this week she had finalized the list of 23 names and that work on the new monument had begun.

Pierre Tourney, owner of Clark Memorials in Decatur, said they have quarried the stone in Elberton, Georgia, and the monument will be completed at their operation there.

“We’re just glad to get it corrected. It’s an honor to do it for the veterans,” he said. “These guys gave their lives for us.”

Tourney estimated the stone would be installed at the courthouse by mid-March. It will stand more than five feet tall in an obelisk style, he said.

In response to news reports of the misspelling, Tourney and another Decatur resident, Paul Goehler, offered to foot the bill for replacing the misspelled monument earlier this year.

The error became widely known this summer when Skip Ferguson, commandant of the local Marine Corps League, approached the Limestone County Commission about correcting it. Thompson said the misspelling and rumors of missing names were well known among veterans for years, though.

Ferguson, a Vietnam-era veteran, said he plans to hold a small ceremony to unveil the new monument and will invite surviving family members.

The new stone will add the names of Cpl. Roy Lee Moore, Seaman Thomas Belue Box, Lt. Morgan William Weed and Pfc. Ruben Lee Horton.

Moore, a Marine Corps mortarman, was 19 when he was killed in action in the Quang Nam Province of South Vietnam. He was excluded from the original monument because he had a Madison mailing address, though he lived in Limestone County and graduated from Trinity High School.

Box was 21 when his destroyer collided with an Australian aircraft carrier, killing 74 sailors aboard. He was omitted from the monument after the military ruled the incident a non-combat accident because it occurred 50 miles outside the combat zone.

Weed, an infantry unit commander, was 25 when he was killed in action in Cambodia in 1970. He was omitted because he had a Decatur address, but Thompson said he was a Limestone County resident.

Horton was 19 days into his tour when he died on a battlefield in Gia Dinh Province, South Vietnam, at the age of 20. He grew up in Athens but moved to Illinois after high school, causing his name to be omitted from the monument.

County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough said he was not sure what will be done with the existing monument. Thompson had suggested donating it to one of the groups that placed it there: The American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Disabled American Veterans.

Ferguson said Tony Grigsby, a retired Marine, was the driving force behind his effort to correct the monument. Grigsby, who died five months ago, was responsible for placing flower urns on the monument, which he kept filled for 26 years, he said.

Grigsby discussed correcting the monument before his death, according to Ferguson, who has raised $600 to place additional monuments to honor service members who died in Beirut, Iraq and Afghanistan.

