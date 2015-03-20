Missouri program brings national memorials to homebound veterans

A program at the Andrew County Senior Center in St. Joseph, Mo. brought a virtual tour of national monuments to local veterans on Sunday.

Mark Brock, vice commander of the western zone of the Sons of the American Legion Detachment of Missouri, was one of the creators of the program. He said it offers an opportunity to the veterans that they may never have.

The program was inspired by Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit group that flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to see war memorials.

Brock said that Honor Flight is a great program, but it overlooks those veterans who cannot fly to the nation’s capital. So, the local Sons of the American Legion created a program to bring Washington to those veterans.

“We’ve developed a program that is mobile,” Brock said. “We can take it to nursing homes, assisted living, or do events like this for the veterans that cannot go to the Honor Flight program.”

The program consists of a series of videos that show the World War II, Korean and Vietnam war memorials, as well as a short documentary on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

The video tour provides information about each of the memorials and includes interviews with people who have experienced them.

Edner Rudolph, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, went on the actual Honor Flight in 2015 and was at the event on Sunday.

He said the trip to Washington, D.C. was an emotional one.

“It’s a tremendous experience, it really is,” Rudolph said.

He said he wishes that every veteran could have the experience that he had.

“I would love for everyone to be able to do it,” Rudolph said. “I was very fortunate in, not only seeing all the monuments and all that, but it just amazes you, the respect that the people there have for you and they way they treat you. I’m not normally an emotional person but, I can almost cry telling you about it.”

He is glad that the Sons of the American Legion brought the presentation to Andrew County.

“(It was) very interesting and, matter of fact, I learned a thing or two here today that I hadn’t heard before,” Rudolph said. “So, these guys have done a great job.”

He believes it is important to have the program so that younger people can learn what the veterans had fought for and how it led to them being able to have the lives they have today.

After the presentation, the more than 40 veterans who were in attendance were given certificates of appreciation and a letter written by a Savannah grade school student.

Brock said the idea behind the event is to thank the men and women who sacrificed for their country.

“The veterans sacrificed by leaving their families, but the families sacrificed without them being there,” Brock said. “It’s a big price to pay and this is just a way to help pay it back.”

Brock said the Sons of the American Legion will continue to provide the program around the area, and eventually hopes to provide it around the state and even the entire country.

———

©2017 the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Visit the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.) at www.newspressnow.com/index.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.