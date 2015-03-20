Missouri county donates land to National Guard

More than 50 community leaders along with several detachments of military personnel came to an open and windy field Thursday morning to witness Missouri's Buchanan County donating 42 acres to the Missouri National Guard.

The land is located northwest of the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 169 North, adjacent to Andrew County.

"It will be a place for the troops in Northwest Missouri to train," said Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner, Missouri's commander of the Air and Army National Guard units.

Congressman Sam Graves, Sixth District member of the House of Representatives, said he couldn't think of a better investment for the future and to support the military.

Buchanan County Eastern District Dan Hausman was lauded for his efforts during the last year to make the land transfer happen.

"I started talking with the guard about their future needs and it focused on the need for a training camp," Hausman said. "They are excited about the location and its access to the interstate."

Danner emphasized the need to keep training dollars and jobs in Missouri as well as supporting the local economy.

Missouri has been able to add 2,000 jobs in the National Guard because of its strong recruiting programs.

Five new units will be moving to Missouri. There is a strong possibility a Nebraska Army National Guard transportation unit might be moved to Northwest Missouri.

This sort of expansion could mean $3 to $3.5 million in new payroll for the region, Danner said. And it would make the transition smoother if some of the Nebraska soldiers had the opportunity to transfer and train in Northwest Missouri, the general said.

"There is a re-balance going on in the National Guard and states like Missouri who can recruit the personnel are going to benefit," Danner said.

Missouri's Army National Guard has grown to 107.9 percent of its authorized strength. And the Missouri Air National Guard is currently at 100 percent of authorized strength.

The general said he thinks Missouri has a shot at adding another 300 to 600 troops in 2017.

"As we continue to build we will need this training camp," Danner said.

To develop the donated land will require bringing in military engineers to do site work.

It's possible some troops could be using the unimproved grounds as early as next summer, Danner said. The guard is a community-based organization and needs to train close to home, he said.

Currently there are Army National Guard units in Albany, Chillicothe, Maryville and Trenton as well as St. Joseph.

The general also said any new training camp could be used by guard units from other states as well as active-duty military units.

———

©2016 the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Visit the St. Joseph News-Press (St. Joseph, Mo.) at www.newspressnow.com/index.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.