'Mission complete': George H.W. Bush's service dog will now help wounded soldiers

George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, who has been by the former president's side since June will now go on to help wounded soldiers.

(Tribune News Service) — George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, who has been by the former president's side since June will now go on to help wounded soldiers.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, posted a photo on Twitter of the yellow Labrador on the ground next to a flag-draped casket accompanied by the words "Mission complete."

The picture was also shared on the dog's Instagram account, which features photos of Sully going to the polls with Bush in November and at the wedding of granddaughter Barbara Bush in October.

Bush died Friday at his home in Houston at age 94.

The former president got Sully through America's VetDogs over the summer, about two months after the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

Sully was chosen to provide "support and companionship" for Bush, VetDogs said in a written statement. The nonprofit trains and places guide and service dogs with veterans and first responders.

Sully will now join the facility dog program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He will work with two other dogs to help wounded soldiers and active duty members recovering at the center, America's VetDogs said on Facebook.

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same join to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," George W. Bush said on Instagram.

Sully will accompany Bush's casket on the Monday flight from Houston to Maryland, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the plans.

Bush's remains will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from Monday night until Wednesday. He will be interred at the family plot at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

———

©2018 The Dallas Morning News

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.