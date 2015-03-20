Missing woman found chained 'like a dog' in metal container

Charlie Carver and Kala Brown, a couple from Anderson, S.C., have been missing since August.

The couple didn't show up to dinner with a friend on Aug. 31, and no one heard from them after that.

In mid-October, The Washington Post reported that the couple's family were at a loss as to where they could be. They were particular disturbed by what they saw on Carver's now-deleted Facebook account.

It appeared to have been taken over, potentially hacked, by someone sinister. As The Post reported:

Suddenly, the page exploded with content, as if it had been hacked. It would appear to be flooded with spam, but a closer inspection revealed many of the posts to be related to the couple.

News stories about the missing couple appeared in rapid-fire succession, along with other stories about missing people. Strange, violent images and memes began being posted on the Facebook page.

"If I weren't crazy, I'd be insane," read one. Another read, "Sometimes late at night I dig a hole in the backyard to keep the nosy neighbor's guessing."

. . .. On Oct. 1, one user commented on the marriage announcement, " Where the hell is Kala Brown???" to which Charlie's Facebook account responded, "kala is with her husband charlie."

On another post, a user asked where Kala was, to which Charlie's account responded "who the (expletive) are you to question me about my girlfriend?"

---

On Thursday, police were searching for the couple on a rural property in Woodruff, S.C., owned by 45-year-old Todd Kohlhepp, a licensed pilot and real estate agent. He's a convicted sex offender, who was added to the registry in 1987, WFYY noted, when at age 16, he was convicted of kidnapping.

Brown had worked for him.

"We got computer and cellphone records that ultimately led us to the area in Woodruff," Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart told the Associated Press. "We knew that was the last place that a cellphone tied to this case pinged."

They weren't having much luck until they heard a banging coming from a metal storage container on the property.

The nearly 100-acre property is dotted with bear traps, as WYFF noted, so they moved cautiously toward the container. As Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told CNN, they thought the noise might simply be an animal scampering about in the woods.

They walked up to the metal shipping container - 30 feet long, 15 wide and 10 to 12 feet high - and knocked it on its side.

That's when the screaming began.

"Help me. Get me out of here," came a woman's strained voice from inside the metal box.

When police knocked the padlock off the container and opened the door, they were confronted with a horrifying sight: Kala Brown chained by her neck to the container, "chained inside the container like a dog," as Wright put it.

When they asked her, the "obviously traumatized" Brown said she'd been kept in the container that way for two months during some of the year's hottest months.

Still, she was breathing. As Phyllis Knight, a witness near the rural property where she was found told WLOS, "I think it's ridiculous - crazy. I'm surprised she's still living. Thank God she is alive."

"It's all by God's grace that we found that little girl alive," Wright told WYFF.

Brown told police that there may be four bodies somewhere on the property, but police hadn't found any by Thursday evening. Given the the property is 100 acres, the search could take a while.

They did, though, find many weapons and ammunition on the property, which troubled police.

"We're trying to make sure we don't have a serial killer on our hands," Wright said. "[Which] very possibly could be what we have."

Sadly, they didn't find Carver - Brown's boyfriend who went missing when she did. They did find his car in a ravine on the property. CNN reported that it was "covered in brush."

Brown has been sent to a local medical facility. Kohlhepp has been arrested but not charged yet. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation.

He has a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Friday. It is unclear at this time if he has an attorney.

"He's currently incarcerated," Wright told WYFF. "We're trying to get all this sorted out and figure out what were going to charge him with. One of the charges will be kidnapping, it could be murder. It could be a number of things."