Missing Virginia teen found dead at North Carolina church
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 30, 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say the body of a missing 19-year-old Virginia woman has been found behind a North Carolina church.
Authorities say a man cutting grass Friday morning at East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte smelled a strange odor, then found Ashanti Billie's body.
Billie was reported missing nearly two weeks ago when she didn't show up for work at a sandwich shop at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia. She was last seen entering the base at 4:46 a.m., when a guard checked her identification. Her mother told The Virginian-Pilot that her car was seen about 30 minutes later leaving the base, but it was unknown who was driving.
The FBI says her cellphone was found in a trash bin and her car was abandoned.
Police say the medical examiner confirmed Billie's identity. Police didn't release a cause of death or if they know how the teen ended up in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release the FBI and several other agencies are helping with the investigation.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Judge delays decision whether to release NSA leak suspect from jail
1st female officer to graduate from the Assault Amphibian School at Camp Pendleton
Parakeet found at US air base in Tokyo reunites with elderly Japanese owner
Army officer under fire for inflammatory social media posts
No injuries, no active shooter at AF Academy after reports of shots prompted lockdown
Union for workers at US bases in Germany settles on wage hike