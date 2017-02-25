Missile program jobs to be relocated to Colorado, Florida
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 25, 2017
DENVER — Lockheed Martin will relocate about 650 jobs from California to communities in Colorado and Florida as it relocates its ballistic missile program.
Company spokesman Matt Kramer told The Denver Post on Friday that the exact number of jobs going to each state is unknown.
The relocations to Colorado would be in the Denver area and occur over the next eight years. They will include engineering and design employees who work on electronics, rocket motors and hardware.
The missile program works on the Trident II, a submarine-launched missile developed of the U.S. Navy and the U.K. Royal Navy.
It's currently housed in Sunnyvale, California, and the company says most affected employees will be offered the opportunity to relocate.
