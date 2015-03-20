Minnesota senate panel narrowly approves Real ID changes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Tribune News Service) — A key Minnesota committee narrowly approved a measure Wednesday night to bring the state in line with federal security requirements for its driver’s licenses.

The measure would usher in Real ID licenses to the state by next year. If it becomes law, it would allow Minnesotans to use their licenses at airports, military bases and federal facilities in 2018, when the federal government’s requirements go into effect.

The slender 4-3 vote in the Senate judiciary committee gives the controversial measure momentum to continue its legislative journey. Two senators — Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, and Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo — were absent from the final vote. The measure will now move on to another committee before reaching the full Senate.

The Senate panel’s vote is a victory for supporters of Minnesota adopting the federal standards. Sen. Warren Limmer, the judiciary committee’s chairman, has long been outspoken in his opposition to the Real ID standards.

Limmer, R-Maple Grove, said public discussion about the issue has been about getting on an airplane, “and there is a heck of a lot more to this bill than that.”

Limmer has said the requirements on state’s licenses represent federal overreach and fears Minnesotans’ privacy may not be protected by the U.S. government or other states. Anderson had joined in some of those concerns; “I’m very distrustful of the whole thing,” he said Wednesday night before leaving the committee room.

Limmer and the judiciary committee’s two Democrats — St. Paul Sen. Sandy Pappas and St. Louis Park Sen. Ron Latz — voted against the measure. The four Republicans on the panel who were present for the vote supported it.

Democrats in the Legislature have had different objections. The Senate bill changes what data can be shared about firearms owners and limits the state’s ability to change the rules around driver’s licenses. That rule limitation could block the executive branch’s ability to usher in driver’s licenses without the Legislature’s approval.

Minnesota is one of five states that has not changed its licenses to comply with the federal requirements and has never received an extension to do so, according to the Department of Homeland Security. States with extensions from the federal government may have until 2020 to comply.

Minnesota has applied for extensions but the Department of Homeland Security denied those requests.

Last year, the DFL-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House failed to agree on how to adopt the Real ID standards.

This year, a Real ID bill is ready for a full vote in the Republican-controlled House. House Speaker Kurt Daudt, a Republican from near Crown, had said he wanted that vote completed last month. It is unclear when the full House vote will occur.

Businesses and business groups — including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce; the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which runs the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; and travel agents — have pleaded with the Legislature to approve the new licenses. They say the state’s noncompliance has already hurt business.

The measure, once in full effect, would allow Minnesotans to choose between a Real ID-compliant license and one that is not compliant. Wisconsin has long offered its residents a similar choice.

