Minnesota National Guard returns from Middle East to a changed America
By REID FORGRAVE | Star Tribune | Published: October 27, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (Tribune News Service) — The low point?
That’s a tough one.
It could be easy now for Staff Sgt.
But Kennedy’s past year has had so many low points. Was the lowest when, while she was in Fort
Was it when, as America shut down due to a terrifying virus, she worried how her five children would weather a global pandemic without mom? Or when, as she heard of toilet-paper shortages back home, rockets struck
Was the low point when, on
If Kennedy had to pick one low moment from her year away from home, though, it probably came in June. It was a couple weeks after George Floyd’s death. She was at
She got two calls from home. One was her next-door neighbor. The neighbor, whose son was a
In her office, Kennedy broke down. She was overwhelmed by all stressors of being a single mom deployed during a global pandemic. Sure, it was a workable situation: Her oldest is 28 and her youngest is 3, so the older children could be parent figures for the younger children. And other family members helped out. But the truth remained that during 2020, the most unsettling year in recent memory, Mom was half a world away and couldn’t even give her kids a hug.
She wanted to serve on an overseas deployment because it would be good for her career, and in the long run good for her family. She works full-time for the Guard as an equal employment opportunity specialist focused on diversity and inclusion. Her goal is to become the first Black female
“But if I would have known it would be so chaotic at home when I deployed,” she said, “I never would have done it.”
---
In normal circumstances, military homecomings are large, emotional events full of pomp and circumstance. Instead, this month’s homecomings for the 34th have been scattered, sedated affairs — intimate family reunions at the airport, packed with emotions but tinged with the reality that they are returning to a state and a nation completely changed from when they left.
A worldwide pandemic has struck
After a more chaotic deployment than anyone expected, it is this new and different world to which these Minnesotans return.
“The focus now is the reintegration of our soldiers,” said Col.
This was supposed to be a relatively routine deployment. About 170,000
The 700 Minnesotans were part of a brigade of about 2,000 service members, including active duty members and members of the
Helicopters from the 34th helped evacuate hundreds of coalition military personnel from the embassy. Then a
“These things all happened really rapidly,” Fix said. “But it was inspiring how our soldiers just kept going. They never abandoned the mission.”
Floyd’s killing and its aftermath hit the
“Our deployment was a unique deployment,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think anyone’s ever quite experienced what we experienced.”
---
After two weeks quarantined at
Little by little, Rayesha has revealed bits of the past year’s trauma that she’d hidden while Mom was deployed. Like when the kids packed go-bags in the middle of the riots, just in case. Or when they filled the bathtub with water, fearful a white supremacist might burn the house down.
Life back home is ... well, it’s weird. Kennedy forgets to wear masks sometimes. She has yet to go grocery shopping. She took her aunt to dinner at
But she hasn’t visited the site of Floyd’s killing. She wants to. It feels important. But not yet.
“I don’t think I’m ready to embrace that part of being home just yet,” she said. “I know it’s there, but I’m just taking it slow. I don’t want to be overwhelmed by anything.”
She always knew she’d have to have The Talk with her son, when she discussed the challenges of being a Black man in America. She never imagined it would be when he was 10, when she was half a world away, when nationwide protests started blocks from where she was living when she was his age. Now, she sees someone different from the boy she left a year ago. He’s still a kid at heart — still fascinated by LEGOs and
“He’s asking grown-man questions,” Kennedy said. “That’s really the biggest change for me. That’s not my little baby boy talking. This is a young Black man talking.”
