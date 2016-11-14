Minnesota judge to sentence men in Islamic State case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge in Minnesota this week will sentence nine men who were convicted of plotting to join the Islamic State group in Syria.

The men are to be sentenced in groups of three Monday through Wednesday. Prosecutors are seeking just a few years for defendants who cooperated with them and as many as 40 years for those who didn't.

U.S. District Judge Michael Davis sought evaluations on the men to determine how likely they were to pursue terroristic activities in the future.

Minnesota has the nation's largest population of Somali immigrants and has struggled in recent years to stop recruiting of its young men by terror groups aboard. The FBI has said about a dozen people have left Minnesota to join militant groups in Syria in recent years.

