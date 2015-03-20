Military will use Cleveland State's Wolstein Center as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Members of the 101st Airborne from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky wait for a preparation meeting at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center where set up for a FEMA mass vaccination site is near completion on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

AKRON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Ohio's battle to combat the spread of the coronavirus takes a major turn Tuesday when the first FEMA mass vaccination site opens in Cleveland.

The so-called super vaccination center is the largest of its kind coordinated by the federal government and will be staffed by a combination of Ohio National Guard and Army troops.

It will vaccinate just 1,500 on the first day and then "ramp" up vaccinations by another 1,500 each of the ensuing days until it reaches its capacity of 6,000 a day at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University.

The initial appointments have been snapped up, but other slots at the Cleveland site will be coming online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov by entering ZIP code 44115 in the search field. Eligible recipients also can book by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

For now, the state and federal government have committed to keeping the center open for eight weeks, but officials indicated Monday that could be extended.

Cleveland and the site in particular was picked because of its close proximity to ample parking and Interstates 71 and 77 — and the fact that some 1.1 million Ohioans ages 60 and older live in Northeast Ohio.

While the initial online appointments were open to those ages 50 or older and those in special categories set by the state, Ohio Emergency Management Director Sima Merick said a special effort will be rolled out soon in and around Cleveland to reach particularly vulnerable populations.

Of the some 25,000 residents who live within a one-mile radius of the Wolstein Center, 45 percent live below the poverty level.

And Merick said some of those residents may not have access to the technology or means to make an online appointment.

She said the state is working to partner with churches and other social safety net organizations to reach those who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 dangers.

Tuesday's "soft rollout" of the virus will include a visit by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other federal officials.

Brig. Gen. Rebecca L. O'Connor, the Ohio Air National Guard chief of staff, said this initial smaller number of vaccinations will allow the 200 Ohio guardsmen and 217 medical personnel from the 101th Airborne out of Fort Campbell Kentucky to work out any issues on the logistics.

The goal is to get folks in and out as smoothly as possible.

"We don't want people to wait in lines," O'Connor said. "We just don't want people to have to wait for hours."

The military is hoping lines do not need to extend outside the Wolstein Center, but it is setting up tents for shelter just in case.

O'Connor said only those with appointments will be allowed inside — there will be walkups or last-minute calls for folks to receive a vaccine at the end of the night.

The clinic will operate seven days a week and will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first three weeks of operations; those vaccinated will automatically receive an appointment to return three weeks later at the same appointment time and day.

O'Connor said it is critical that those with appointments not arrive more than a half hour before a scheduled time — ideally around 15 minutes early— to ensure there is ample parking and flow of folks coming and going.

Once folks arrive at the arena's Gate B, their temperatures will be taken.

O'Connor said you will not be allowed to enter if your temperature is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask.

There will be a socially distanced line along the concourse leading to the arena floor, where some 480 chairs are set up.

Once vaccine recipients seated, personnel will officially check folks in and the shot will be administered by Army medics. After the vaccination, people will be asked to remain seated for a bit to ensure there are not adverse reactions.

O'Connor said the goal was to make the operation run seamlessly and not require a bunch of different stations.

Once a row of those vaccinated leaves, crews will disinfect the seats and the next batch of recipients will be brought in.

There will be a separate entrance, Gate A, for those with special medical needs or any potential language barriers.

O'Connor said personnel fluent in five languages, including sign language, will be on hand.

And for those who speak languages other than Spanish, Mandarin, French and Russian, there are computer terminals to assist with some 240 different languages.

Those partnering on the vaccination clinic include the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard and Ohio Emergency Management Ageny, with support from FEMA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Cleveland State University.

CSU President Harlan M. Sands said it is impressive to see the transformation of the arena in just a few short days after the university wrapped up its winning season and earned a berth to play in the NCAA Div. I basketball tournament.

Sands said the university is proud to play a role in helping to combat the spread of the virus.

The military has dubbed the vaccination effort in Cleveland "Operation Magnus" after the CSU Vikings' mascot.

"This is the epitome of a joint effort," he said.

