Military training will shut Honolulu's Bellows beach park

One of the comfort stations at Bellows Field Beach Park. The park and its campsites will be closed July 14-17 due to military training exercises, the city’s parks department said Wednesday.

AARON PATTERSON/U.S. MARINE CORPS

By THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Published: June 15, 2017

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Tribune News Service) — Bellows Field Beach Park and its campsites will be closed July 14-17 due to military training exercises, the city’s parks department said Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Marine Corps, the closure of the beach park portion of Bellows Air Force Station is required for training of Marines transiting through the Pacific.

The closure will result in the temporary suspension of the 50 campsites at Bellows Field Beach Park for that four-day period, city officials said.

