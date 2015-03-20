Military training groups land in Mont.

A pair of military training groups is building a presence in the Flathead Valley. One has already landed, purchased land and is ready to roll. The other is following suit, a much larger operation ready to make its first footprint in the valley.

Both groups, Advance Airborne and Counter Operations Group, LLC, and The Gryphon Group, announced their arrival last month at Flathead Valley Community College.

“We want to work together to save soldier’s lives,” Gerald Auch said.

Advance Airborne and Counter Operations Group LLC, known as AACOG, is headed by Auch, a former marine that recently set up his operation near Marion. AACOG specializes in counter-attack operations, performing training like parachuting from planes, technical rock climbing and swift-water crossings, as well as armored vehicle, snowmobile and ATV training. Auch recently launched the new venture as a way to not only train new soldiers for the field, but also give them a higher chance for survival once they get there.

The Gryphon Group, a 15-year-old organization based in Florida, trains military personnel on handling stress in combat situations. Michael Vaden, another former marine and the group’s founder, said the training his group provides gives soldiers and federal agents a better chance in combat.

“We focus on the humans going to war, not the technology,” he said. “We want to replicate decision-making under combat fire and combat stress management.”

Vaden’s group hasn’t actually landed in the Flathead yet, and is still looking for a large parcel of land for their operations, as well as investments to get started. Its two East Coast facilities include a 500-acre plot at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and a total 2,100 acres spread across different properties in Melbourne, Florida.

Vaden said his group was looking to expand to new facilities when he got a call from Auch, who said he “just so happened by chance to be looking for a partner,” to help build new his venture. The two groups have now officially hooked up for a joint venture.

“AACOG’s capabilities compliment ours, and we can help kick start what they’re trying to do,” Vaden said.

AACOG and the Gryphon group both look to make an economic impact for the Flathead once their operations are up and running. Auch, whose training facility will employ around 15 or 20 people, said he wants to bring a weekly average of 25 people who, after training, will eat, shop and stay at local businesses in the valley.

Vaden said, after securing property and a facility, he would hope to employ about 35 people and train up to 230 people a week. In addition, the Gryphon group traditionally looks to hire off-duty law enforcement officers for security, having spent approximately $750,000 on off-duty law enforcement per year between the two existing locations.

In 15 years, the Gryphon Group has reportedly trained more than 30,000 soldiers and federal agents, with contracts from dozens of military groups, agencies and branches.

Vaden said he hopes to have a location secured for Gryphon in the coming months, but for now, the organization is continuing the search for training grounds.

For more information on the Gryphon Group, visit www.GryphonSecurity.com. For more information on AACOG, contact Auch at auchg@gyphonsecurity.com.

