Military to destroy unexploded ordnance at wildlife refuge in Virginia
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 13, 2017
POQUOSON, Va. — Military officials say the 633rd Civil Engineering Squadron will destroy three unexploded ordnance devices on Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Joint Base Langley-Eustis says in a news release that airmen will destroy the devices Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents in nearby communities may hear explosions. Officials say one device is a rocket warhead and other two are aircraft floats designed to be water-activated marine markers.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, the U.S. military used Plum Tree Island for bombing practice from 1917 to the late 1950s. The service manages the refuge, which is closed to the public.
