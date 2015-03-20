Military spouses welcomed to Beale AFB area

More than 150 spouses of Beale Air Force Base personnel were welcomed to the area Friday and treated to a meal, gifts and resources to help them make the most of their time in Yuba-Sutter.

Happy Landings, an organization in its ninth year, helps connect spouses to the community and all that it has to offer. Volunteers showered gifts upon newcomers at Its Home for the Holidays on Friday morning.

"It's awesome," said Leslie Robbins. "I like all the community information... you get to sample stuff, and it's time away from the kids."

Robbins was one of several first-time attendees to the event at the Plaza Room in Yuba City.

"It's better than I thought it would be," said Tina Williams, another first-time attendee. "Here, we're not rank; now we're just wives and sisters."

Mandy Jones, who runs the program with an army of volunteers, said it's beneficial to newcomers and local businesses.

"When military spouses move here, we invite them to come, and typically we have 20-25 new spouses every quarter," she said. "We decided to do the holiday show because we thought it would be fun, and at the holiday show we invite every spouse at Beale — that's what's so cool."

Each of the 154 Home for the Holidays attendees receives a goodie bag, a gift card and a prize, courtesy of the 98 local businesses that donate items to ahead of the event.

"Our community is so behind our Beale family — they're behind us 100 percent," Jones said. "It takes a village to put this on, and the community has been so generous and kind, and we're so grateful with how grateful they are to the military families."

Jones, who came to Beale in 1998, knows the challenges associated with moving to a new town and not knowing anyone.

"We have a pack of elves who help, and our main elf is Jill Dettmer. She's been with me from the start," Jones said.

Dettmer was running around town on Thursday collecting items and finalize gift bags ahead of the event.

"They call me the Fairy God Mother because I pick up all the stuff and give it to the ladies - it's a lot of fun," she said.

Dettmer said she was excited to join the organization.

"I've always worked with the military, and when we moved here, I was looking for a way to get involved in the community, and I met Mandy," she said.

Dettmer said a man wrote a $1,000 check for gift cards that can be used at Grocery Outlet in Yuba City.

"Everybody from this area is so great. If you say your doing something for Beale, they say how much do you need and when do you need it," she said. "It's good for everybody because it keeps them shopping local."

Reporter Rachel Rosenbaum contributed to this report.

