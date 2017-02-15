Military seeks $21M to clean lead-contaminated armories
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 15, 2017
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Military Department is seeking $21.6 million from the federal government to clean up toxic armories around the state.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the money would go toward cleaning armories in Portland, Ashland, Backer City, Bend, Coos Bay, Eugene, McMinnville, Ontario, Pendleton and Salem.
The state's request to the National Guard Bureau comes after an 18-month investigation by The Oregonian that revealed widespread lead dust problems in armories nationwide.
The 2016 investigation showed that state military leaders tried to cover up how long they knew about the problem and downplay its severity. The Oregon military has recently increased disclosure about its toxic armories.
In December, the National Guard Bureau, which oversees state units, said it would pay for armory cleanups, the first time it has made such a commitment.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon: North Korean missiles pose 'clear, grave threat' to US
Michael Flynn's security clearance suspended pending review
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi
Marines: Ground incidents continue to plague aviation readiness
Veterans return to Standing Rock, 'not backing off' pipeline protests
Trump moves spark Iraqi anger, calls against future alliance