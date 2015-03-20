Military rape convictions go before high court

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department, in a rare challenge to the military's legal processes, argued to the Supreme Court on Tuesday that three rape convictions secured years after the offenses were committed should be reinstated despite recent rulings that the statute of limitations apply in the cases.

Each conviction was overturned last year by the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, which found that because the crimes were not death-penalty eligible, they should have been subject to a five-year time bar. Prosecutors brought the cases between nine and 18 years from the date of the offense.

Lawyers for the Justice Department say the military's highest court was wrong in its interpretation.

"The question here is whether three convicted rapists will go scot-free," acting solicitor general Jeffrey Wall told the court's eight justices during an hour-long teleconference hearing.

The Justice Department wants the Supreme Court to find that the offenses can be prosecuted at any time because they were death-penalty cases under military law and would have no time restriction under federal law.

The justices must consider whether the death penalty was applicable to the convictions and whether legislation passed by Congress in 2006 eliminated the five-year statute of limitations for rape retroactively.

Wall argued that rape was considered a capital offense in the military justice system during that time, even though a 1977 Supreme Court decision found death was not a just punishment for rape.

Wall also said that rape in a military setting has potential national security implications. It can "destroy" military units by undermining their readiness and "can even damage foreign relations," Wall argued.

He said the military prosecutors involved in these cases believed that the evidence was strong regardless of the passage of time, and that reinstating the convictions is "critical . . . in order to make progress on rape and sexual assault in the military."

He said it is critical to uphold these convictions to encourage women in the military to report sexual assault.

"All three of the offenses at issue here predated that [2006 law] which has no language suggesting Congress meant to apply retroactively," said Stephen Vladeck, a lawyer representing Michael Briggs, Richard Collins and Humphrey Daniels, the three service members whose convictions were overturned.

Briggs was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and was convicted in 2014 of raping a subordinate in 2005. Collins was an Air Force training instructor convicted of raping a student in 2000 after she came forward 14 years later. Daniels, an Air Force lieutenant, was convicted of raping a civilian woman in 1998, following a 2015 investigation and court-martial.

Justice Samuel Alito noted that "throughout history there have been many instances in which occupying armies have gone on rape sprees and have raped many, many women in the territory that they are occupying."

"Suppose that were to happen again," Alito said to Vladeck, "Do you think it's settled under our case law that the death penalty could not be imposed on members of the military who engaged in that sort of practice?"

The cases before the Supreme Court are not comparable, Vladeck said, adding that the charge of "aggravated rape as a war crime" would apply in such an event.

The combined case is U.S. v. Briggs.