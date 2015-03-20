Military practice bombs found at Calif. elementary school site

Three military practice bombs have been discovered at Lafayette Elementary School in Clairemont, fire officials said Tuesday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said the department’s bomb team was dispatched Monday morning to the school after excavating crews dug up what they believed to be unexploded military ordnance.

It was later determined that the four-pound devices were non-explosive, practice aerial bombs, Muñoz said, adding that it’s not uncommon for unexploded ammunition to be found in or around the Clairemont area, which was previously military-occupied.

Lafayette Elementary, which is located near Cannington Drive and Printwood Way, opened in July 1980 and serves about 225 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to 2017-2018 data from the California Department of Education.

San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said the school is expanding its air conditioning system and an excavation team was brought in to dig trenches for power lines.

The district hired a contractor to monitor the excavation, Muñoz said, and the contractor requested fire assistance when the devices were uncovered.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials contacted the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for overseeing the cleanup of formerly used defense sites, Muñoz said, and the devices will eventually be turned over to the military.

According to the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, military testing sites abounded in San Diego in the 1930s and 1940s. North Clairemont, where the devices were found, is no exception.

State records show the now-residential neighborhood was previously known as the Rosedale Field and Dive Bombing Target site. The U.S. Navy used the 160-acre plot as an auxiliary landing field and practice bombing target for at least 10 years, starting in 1928.

The area’s “potential contaminants of concern,” according to state records, include unexploded ordnance and munitions debris.

District records show San Diego Unified drafted a munitions plan for Lafayette Elementary’s future excavation work, since the school is located inside Rosedale’s former boundaries. The document mentions that in 2008, “a local landowner dug up a [three-pound] miniature practice bomb in his yard.”

According to Magee, six pieces of military explosives have been uncovered at Lafayette Elementary so far.

———

©2018 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.