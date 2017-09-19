Military officials identify soldier killed in NY crash

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — Military authorities have released the identity of a Fort Drum soldier killed in a crash in upstate New York.

Army officials say 23-year-old Spc. Jennifer Kipybida was a human resources specialist assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. She was identified on Monday.

Kipybida died early Sunday morning after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree in the rural Oneida County town of Ava.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Fort Drum officials say she was from Churchville, near Rochester.

The driver, a 23-year-old soldier from Fort Drum, was evaluated at the scene but refused treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

