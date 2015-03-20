Military health care facilities joining together for regional system in Hampton Roads

An aerial view of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth as seen in April 2019.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (Tribune News Service) – Seventeen different military treatment facilities across Hampton Roads are joining to form a regional health-care system, the Defense Health Agency announced Monday.

The idea is to make it easier to share patients and staff, as well as budgeting and support services.

Military treatment facilities in the system, formally called the Tidewater Market, will work with TRICARE, Veterans Affairs hospitals and other teaching hospitals and health-care organizations, the DHA said.

“The market construct lets military medical treatment facilities coordinate locally to share patients, staff and resources to improve care, patient access and readiness activities,” said Dr. Barclay Butler, DHA’s assistant director for Management.

Rear Adm. Darin Via, the Tidewater Market’s manager, said it should improve access to care and outcomes.

“It also allows us to work towards standardization of processes, creating an easier environment for our patients to navigate within,” he said.

Via said the ability of patients to schedule appointments at several facilities, and the ability of military facilities to appoint staff and refer patients to address specific needs are key benefits that come with operating as a system.

Standardized processes, policy, and monitoring will improve quality and safety, he said.

“Transition will have no immediate impact on patient care and will be seamless to beneficiaries,” he said.

The new system includes:

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Branch Health Clinic, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek (Boone Clinic)

Branch Health Clinic, Dam Neck Annex

Branch Health Clinic, Norfolk Naval Station (Sewells Point)

Branch Health Clinic, Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Branch Health Clinic, Chesapeake (Northwest Annex)

Branch Health Clinic, Naval Air Station Oceana

Branch Health Clinic, Yorktown (Naval Weapons Station)

TRICARE Prime Clinic Virginia Beach

TRICARE Prime Clinic Chesapeake

TRICARE Prime Clinic Suffolk

McDonald Army Health Center, Fort Eustis

Troop Medical Clinic 1

Troop Medical Clinic 2

Fort Story Army Health Clinic

Community-Based Medical Home Williamsburg

USAF Hospital Langley Air Force Base (633 MDG)

The Tidewater Market is the fifth Military Health System market established to manage military medical treatment facilities, following those established last year in the national capital region, central North Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, and coastal Mississippi markets.

