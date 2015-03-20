Military families experiencing financial strain, survey finds

Cmdr. Marvin Scott reunites with his family after an eight-month deployment during a homecoming celebration at Naval Air Station Oceana on July 12, 2016.

Military families are experiencing financial strain, according to a report released Thursday by the nonprofit Military Family Advisory Network.

“Our families are having a hard time getting ahead,” MFAN research director Shelley Kimball said.

Based on responses from 5,650 people tied to the military — active-duty service members, reservists, veterans and their family members — the Military Family Support Survey found 60 percent of the responding families do not have enough savings to cover three months of living expenses without income. The report found that most of the military families — 92.5 percent — are carrying some form of debt and about 15 percent of respondents are having difficulty getting enough food for their families.

Families are financially burdened by paying for moving expenses as 54 percent of respondents moved within the past two years and 31 percent have moved more than five times because of military orders, according to the report. Families are forgoing furthering their education or health care needs because of financial strain.

Families also are experiencing difficulty getting child care because of cost or availability, Kimball said. Both moving and difficulty finding child care is linked to families not benefiting from a second income if spouses have those barriers to employment, Kimball said.

In fact, 43 percent of respondents have chosen to live apart, most commonly because of keeping kids in a school or a spouse’s career, according to the report.

Food insecurity in military families is rarely talked about, said Taylor Miller, a MFAN adviser, Navy spouse and community outreach manager with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Miller, who was a panelist during Thursday’s report release at the Foodbank in Norfolk, said the survey data now can be used in advocacy efforts to help. She said it can be difficult for military families to enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because their basic allowance for housing is counted toward household income.

“As a community, we need to acknowledge that this is an issue,” Miller said.

Panelist Cmdr. Arthur Wiggins, command chaplain at Naval Station Norfolk, said young military families in the region often are supporting parents or are burdened by other obligations. He said the stigma of not being able to feed their families can also lead to mental health issues.

On the positive side, the survey found that communities are picking up the slack when families need support, Kimball said. And so, the report recommended encouraging community involvement with military families and strengthening those efforts, particularly as many families leaving service said they didn’t feel like they fit into the civilian world.

The most appreciated benefit to military life was health care, although families said there was room for improvement with mental health coverage or for family members with special needs, Kimball said.

And 77 percent of respondents said they would recommend military service to someone they care about, which is twice as likely as in the civilian population, Kimball said.

Attendee Jill Gaitens, regional director for the Military Child Education Coalition, said she wasn’t surprised by the survey results, as she had moved 11 times as a Marine spouse and so had difficulty maintaining a career as a teacher as each state had different requirements. She said the voluntary decision for so many families to live separately upset her, but she will use the survey data in her work and grant writing.

“It starts a conversation and keeps it going,” Gaitens said.

The majority of the respondents — 59.5 percent — were military spouses, Kimball said. The survey conducted online Oct. 9 to Nov. 13 last year included participants affiliated with all branches of the military and yielded responses from all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, Japan, Germany, England, Brazil, Guam, Lebanon, Singapore and Spain.

The Military Family Advisory Network, a network of spouses from all military branches, conducted the research to explore ways to better help military families. View the full survey results at militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org/survey.

———

©2018 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)

Visit the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.) at www.dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.