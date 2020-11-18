Military families can register now for holiday meals from Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront has begun its annual program to provide holiday meals to military families by hosting drive-through distributions at 70 locations across the country. Registration is required, and the giveaways continue through Dec. 19.

AUSTIN, Texas – Operation Homefront has opened online registration for holiday meals to be distributed to more than 12,000 military families at more than 70 locations across the country.

The San Antonio nonprofit began the annual Holiday Meals for the Military program in 2010 and expects to provide its 500,000th meal this season, according to a news release. The program provides lower- and mid-grade ranking military families with all the grocery items necessary for a full holiday meal.

Retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront, said the program is “a critical component of the wide range of highly valued programs we offer that are designed to give our military families the opportunity to do more than simply struggle to get by in the communities -- our communities -- they have worked so hard to protect.”

This year’s giveaway will adhere with federal, state and local coronavirus guidelines, with most using a drive-thru format, according to the news release. Families will receive traditional meal kits or a gift card to purchase their own holiday meal contents.

“As we all know, this year has been particularly difficult and I am proud to say with the continued, and in many cases increased, support of our many like-minded partners, we have been able to continue to help our military families in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation’s time of need,” Pray said.

Military families can register to receive holiday meals at more than 70 locations nationwide, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Tampa, Fla.; Washington, D.C.; San Diego, Calif.; and Norfolk, Va. The program concludes Dec. 19. To see all distribution locations and to register, or to look for volunteer opportunities, go to https://www.operationhomefront.org/events.

