Military experts praise national security adviser pick

President Donald Trump’s selection of Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser was hailed by military experts yesterday as a stark contrast from the ousted Michael Flynn, trading a career military intelligence officer for an innovative battlefield commander who bucked military hierarchy.

Trump announced the pick yesterday in a surprise news briefing at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, calling McMaster, who sat next to him in uniform, “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.” McMaster called the appointment a “privilege.”

David Barno, a retired lieutenant general who commanded U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005, and who worked with McMaster on a central command assessment team, said he is a stark contrast to Flynn.

“Flynn was a military intelligence officer, so his job was determining who the enemy was, where he was, how to fight the enemy. H.R. McMaster is an armored cavalry officer. He had the kind of jobs where you actually close with and destroy the enemy,” Barno told the Boston Herald yesterday.

Barno called McMaster a “very unique military officer” with an “immense amount of credibility,” who’s credited with innovating a counter-insurgency strategy during Operation Iraqi Freedom that initially rankled higher-ups, but was eventually embraced as best practice. He also led and won the biggest tank battle of the first Iraq war.

McMaster’s Ph.D. thesis, which explored the duty of the military to stand up to bad civilian leadership, was released as a book, “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies that Led to Vietnam.”

Barno said McMaster “rubbed some people the wrong way” as someone who would “speak truth to power in the military.”

“He will continue to do that,” Barno said. “He’s going to tell the president the facts, whatever those might be.”

Trump also announced yesterday that retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

McMaster joins fellow generals Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, both retired, in Trump’s inner circle. McMaster is active duty, and will remain so while serving in his new post, the White House said.

Trump “gave full authority for McMaster to hire whatever staff he sees fit,” White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said yesterday. Flynn’s deputy, controversial former Fox News contributor K.T. McFarland, has remained in place since his departure.

McMaster was one of four candidates for the position Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend for in-person interviews. Trump’s first choice to replace Flynn, retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward, turned down the offer.

The appointment comes a week after Flynn, an avid Trump surrogate during the campaign, was pushed out amid revelations that he’d misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussions of sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the transition. Trump told assembled press yesterday that Pence played a role in selecting McMaster.

The McMaster pick also counters concerns that Trump’s military circle is looking to placate Russia. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee last spring, McMaster outlined his concerns that “Russia is studying U.S. capabilities and vulnerabilities and embarking on an ambitious and largely successful modernization effort.”

GOP strategist Ford O’Connell said the McMaster pick works for Trump on several levels.

“In a lot of ways this helps him tamp down the story about Flynn, but it also sends the message to Europe and the rest of the world that he’s going to be strong against Russia and he’s put the people in place to do it, should push come to shove,” O’Connell said.



