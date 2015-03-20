Military dog tags returned to Anaheim veteran after being stolen in burglary

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ever since he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1981, Kenneth Pewett kept his dog tags with him.

They held his name, Social Security Number, blood type and religion.

“We carry them around wherever we go,” Pewett said Tuesday. “That’s your proof of who you are.”

But on Thanksgiving Day his red Dodge Charger was broken into, and his wallet, his dog tags that were tucked inside, sunglasses and a notebook went missing.

It was shortly after 2 a.m. when the 53-year-old Desert Storm veteran was awoken by a security guard at his apartment complex at 1515 E. Katella Ave. and told the news.

“I go down and the police are already processing it,” he said.

The security guard said he had seen the culprit in the parking garage carrying two duffel bags, but when approached the suspect took off running.

Pewett, now an officer for the Department of Defense and originally from Kentucky, didn’t know whether he’d ever see his tags again.

Forensic technicians lifted fingerprints from Pewett’s car, Anaheim Sgt. Daron Wyatt said, and traced them to Andrew Randall, 21, of Bakersfield. The suspect was still in Anaheim and questioned.

“Detectives felt it was important to get the vet his dog tags back,” Wyatt said.

Randall admitted the crime to detectives, who believe he was under the influence of drugs during the theft, police said. He was arrested on Dec. 6.

He directed them to where he dumped the wallet just outside of the complex, police said. But when they went to the spot, the wallet was gone – although the tags were there.

“I was excited when they told me,” Pewett said.

Randall was charged with felony burglary and being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

On Monday, Detective David Hermann, who also served in the military, handed the dog tags over to Pewett at the Anaheim Police

Department’s headquarters, and the two shared a handshake.

“It’s one of the first things they give you when you enlist, so it’s sentimental,” Pewett said.



