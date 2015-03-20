Military contractor agrees to $6.3M settlement over defective parts sold to Army

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A Central New York military contractor has agreed to pay $6.3 million to the federal government to settle claims that it sold potentially defective parts to the Army for radar equipment.

SRCTec, a subsidiary of SRC Inc. of Cicero, agreed to $2.1 million in cash and provide $4.1 million in in-kind equipment to the federal government to resolve False Claim Act violations, federal prosecutors announced this morning.

The company sold replacement parts to the Army for radar equipment that spots incoming mortar and artillery rounds.

SRCTec became aware in March 2013 that the replacement parts created an increased risk that it would degrade the radar system's ability to identify incoming mortar or artillery rounds, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gadarian said.

In a meeting with Army officials in April 2015, the company disclosed the problem and how it was resolved, Gadarian said.

Under the agreement, SRCTec will replace the possibly defective parts that were already sold and placed in the field, Gadarian said.

The Army first became aware of the problem when SRCTec officials notified them at the April meeting, Gadarian said.

"The ability of our equipment to function as required is essential when it comes to purchase of equipment that protects the very lives and limbs of one of our most precious resources -- our military members," said Frank Robey, director of the Army's Criminal Investigation Command's major procurement fraud unit.

Gadarian would not comment on whether SRCTec is the subject of a criminal investigation.

In July, the Army agreed to buy an additional $85 million worth of radar equipment from SRCTec. That order added to an initial Army contract of $221.8 million in 2013 for the production of 73 lightweight counter mortar radars, known as the TPQ-50 LCMR.

The $85 million addition extended the Army contract for two years, with an option for a third year through July 16, 2019. It broguth the total value of the contract to $306 million.

SRCTec has manufactured and delivered almost 600 of the portable radars to the Army. The systems have been one of SRC's biggest success stories, earning an Army award as a top 10 invention of the year.

