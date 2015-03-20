Military base could share fire station with Virginia Beach

Firefighters with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services participate in exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Feb. 20, 2014.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Fire Department wants more resources closer to one of the city's most tightly constructed neighborhoods. The North End, where thousands of beach cottages and duplexes line 40-plus blocks of residential streets, doesn't have a fire station.

But with no land available to build, the city is turning to the North End's military neighbor for a solution.

The City Council will be briefed on a proposal for city firefighters to be based out of the fire station on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

It includes spending nearly $1 million to hire 15 firefighters, promote three captains and purchase equipment.

The North End currently has 2,640 homes, according to City Assessor Jerry Banagan.

A new zoning law in the North End allows two single-family homes to be built on duplex lots. And dozens of houses are under construction around The Cavalier Hotel, with more planned.

Virginia Beach currently has 19 fire stations. The North End is served by Station 1 on Shore Drive and Station 11 on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The 64th Street access to First Landing State Park is within the neighborhood.

The base is reviewing the city's proposal to share its four-bay fire station, said Scott Mohr, Navy public affairs officer.

City firefighters already train for fires and conduct exercises with local military installations, but this would be the only station shared by the two departments, said Art Kohn, Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman.

The collaboration would improve response times and firefighting capacity at the North End and on the base, according to a Virginia Beach Fire Department report.

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

