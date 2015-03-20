Military appreciative of Christmas package

DECATUR (Tribune News Service) — When Army Spc. Logan Myers first arrived in Iraq a year ago, his morale quickly plummeted.

“In the first couple of months, living conditions weren't that great,” he said.

Not only did he and his fellow soldiers have to overcome the anxieties and fears of living in a war zone, they also had to endure hot, humid weather and military rations.

There were also bouts of homesickness for his home in Moweaqua.

As the holidays approached, the young soldier began to receive gifts from his family. Myers, 22, appreciated the packages, but found the most heart-warming mail he received was from strangers. “I was originally surprised and delighted when I first started getting them,” he said.

Myers' name was submitted to a military support group, Treat The Troops, by a family member living near Peoria. The only items the group sends are cookies and other sweet treats. The organization has volunteer groups, called Crumbs, located around the country.

Around Thanksgiving, Myers received a large package from Lynne Luttgen of Pennsylvania -- one of Crumbs volunteers.

Luttgen had sent Myers a box of 10 dozen cookies, packed in a special way so the cookies arrive intact. "There is hardly any shaking or breaking," she said. "But they may get good tasting small pieces, too."

Luttgen and her other volunteers prepared the cookies and packages to send along with hand-written notes. The soldiers, in turn, may send thank-you cards and pictures to the Crumb volunteers. "They often say they are thankful for the cookies, but they are just happy someone remembered they're still there," she said. "It's sad to think they think they are forgotten."

Myers, for one, said he was impressed that someone other than his family cared enough to send holiday treats.

“Getting mail from strangers back in America was nice,” he said. “You knew that you weren't forgotten. You knew that people cared.”

Ann Irwin has also receives letters and cards from soldiers serving overseas. Irwin is the director of Decatur's Operation Enduring Support. Her group of approximately 10 volunteers meet every week to prepare special monthly requests. A larger group of 25 meets to prepare holiday packages for Christmas and Easter. The volunteers meet at Grace United Methodist Church to pack, label, stack and send the packages.

During the past Christmas season, 128 packages were sent to deployed soldiers.

The boxes contain a variety of items, including current magazines, writing pads and pens, socks and hygiene products, such as liquid body wash, Q-tips and deodorant. Food items include Girl Scout cookies, cereal bars, cheese and crackers and Slim Jims. The boxes containing seasonal items include hand warmers and gloves in the winter and hand lotion and aloe gel in the summer.

The soldiers also have special requests others at home may not think of. For example, Irwin and her group often send Beanie Baby toys along with the other items. “They give them away to the local children,” she said.

The volunteers also pack coloring books and pencils along with the toys. These items, however, are sent for the soldiers' enjoyment. “They ask for them,” Irwin said. “They say they are great stress relievers.”

Volunteers also add special touches to their boxes. Soldiers receive handmade stockings during the Christmas season and each box will have a hand-written card from the group. The soldier is also given blank greeting cards allowing them to send messages back home.

Operation Enduring Support obtains the soldiers' names and contact information through requests from families, churches and military branches. Each box costs $16.90 to send, which is part of the organization's donation.

The soldiers receive enough goodies in their boxes that they are able to spread the cheer with their comrades. “Having extra food and drink mixes to share with your fellow soldiers really helped with moral,” Myers said.

His mother was also appreciative of the box her son received from a stranger. Living in Moweaqua with limited communication with her son, Lori Gruen knew her son was in harms way. To find someone else was worried about his well-being made the gift even more special.

“It was touching for her to send my son, whom she never met, this stuff,” she said. “This takes time and money, too.”

