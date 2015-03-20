Midshipmen take on the newest Internet sensation: #MannequinChallenge

The Brigade of Midshipmen have taken on the newest Internet sensation — the #MannequinChallenge.

At Saturday's Navy vs. Tulsa game, midshipmen, cheeerleaders and officers on the sidelines stood still for 43 seconds while someone with a camera wove down the field. The video has garnered more than 184,000 views.

The #MannequinChallenge is the latest Internet trend and has been gaining traction in the last couple of weeks. Opposed to Internet fads like the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Mannequin Challenge requires little effort.

It's pretty straightforward: a group of people stand still, typically recreating a scene, while someone films them with music in the background. Most of the videos last for less than one minute.

The challenge is traced to high school students from Edward H. White High school in Jacksonville, Florida. In the video, the group of friends freeze poses while in a classroom.

It's soon evolved to where the Ravens have done it, Beyonce has done it — even Hillary Clinton and her staff did it days before the presidential election.

This Naval Academy's video was filmed by Midshipman Third Class Jeffrey Kramer, a photographer and videographer for the yearbook, The Lucky Bag. It was filmed between the third and fourth quarter of the football game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Navy women's basketball team, the Maryland men's soccer team and the women's gymnastics teams have all done their own version of the Internet trend.

Could this video be the new "Naptown Funk"? Last year, midshipmen filmed a parody of Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." The video has more than 5 million views on YouTube.

