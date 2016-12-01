VIDEO
Midshipmen at Naval Academy spread holiday cheer to needy children
By KEN-YON HARDY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 1, 2016
ANNAPOLIS — Each year, the Naval Academy helps to spread holiday cheer to the greater Annapolis area during the Giving Tree campaign.
Midshipmen decorate the holiday tree in the rotunda of Bancroft Hall with paper angel ornaments provided by the Salvation Army. Each ornament has the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes and a wish list of items for children who are in need in the Annapolis area.
"This year we have signed up to help 500 angels," said Col. Stephen Liszewski, Commandant of the United States Naval Academy. "So 500 local children are going to be able to receive gifts for what is truly a great project."
hardy.kenyon@stripes.com
Twitter: @KenYonHardy
Naval Academy Midshipmen decorate the holiday tree in the rotunda of Bancroft Hall with paper angel ornaments provided by the Salvation Army. Each ornament has the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes and a wish list of items for children who are in need in the Annapolis area.
Ken-Yon Hardy/Stars and Stripes
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Anti-Islamic State coalition losing French flattop
Victims' families oppose senators' bid to alter Sept. 11 law
Lots of military brass on Trump's cabinet shortlist
Brazilian soccer team's plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead
DOD says ‘crappy’ process led to University of Phoenix probation
US envoy says S. Sudan government preparing attacks in border state