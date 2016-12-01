Midshipmen at Naval Academy spread holiday cheer to needy children

ANNAPOLIS — Each year, the Naval Academy helps to spread holiday cheer to the greater Annapolis area during the Giving Tree campaign.

Midshipmen decorate the holiday tree in the rotunda of Bancroft Hall with paper angel ornaments provided by the Salvation Army. Each ornament has the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes and a wish list of items for children who are in need in the Annapolis area.

"This year we have signed up to help 500 angels," said Col. Stephen Liszewski, Commandant of the United States Naval Academy. "So 500 local children are going to be able to receive gifts for what is truly a great project."

