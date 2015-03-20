Midshipman who lost battle with leukemia buried at Naval Academy Cemetery

When Midshipman 1st Class Jason Jablonski was a child, he thought airports were the best place on Earth.

He loved to watch the planes take off and land, and aspired to be a Navy pilot. Once, his older sister Janelle asked him if the danger of being a pilot scared him.

Jablonski responded: "That's what makes it the most fun."

The midshipman died from complications of leukemia on Nov. 27.

Since his death, his family has found comfort in Jablonski's outlook on life and his love for flying. He leaves behind his mother and father, Lori and Joseph, and his older sisters Janelle and Casey.

Instead of becoming a Navy pilot, Jablonski took flight and earned his wings as an angel, Janelle Jablonski said at the funeral.

"He was meant to protect the skies and protect every single one of us," she said.

Jablonski, 21, of Athol Springs, New York was first diagnosed in August and received treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His condition became worse over Thanksgiving and his immune system "surrendered to an infection," the academy said.

On Wednesday, the Naval Academy hosted Jablonski's funeral at the chapel. When a midshipman dies, his or her family has the option of burying the mid at the Naval Academy Cemetery.

In four years, six midshipmen have died. Several have been buried at the academy.

Almost all of the pews in the chapel were filled with people, a majority of whom were midshipmen. Packets of tissues were handed out before the ceremony, and a faint hum of crying could be heard during the mass.

Jablonski was a member of the 13th company and the men's club hockey team. He was an economics major and was on the Superintendent's List for the last three semesters. The midshipman served as his company's platoon sergeant and squad leaders.

Several Naval Academy officials attended the funeral, including Superintendent Vice Admiral Ted Carter and Commandant Marine Col. Steve Liszewski.

Jablonski's girlfriend, Midshipman 1st Class Elizabeth Pecsok, also spoke at the mass. Jablonski was always open with his feelings and was "never afraid to show himself to others."

He was also a devout Catholic and had a close relationship with God near the end of his life, said Father Justin Ross during the homily. The priest knew the mid throughout high school, and the two stayed in touched when the priest was reassigned to a church in the D.C. area.

"He never underestimated his ability to make someone else's life easier," Ross said.

At the end of the mass, the academy choir sang "On Eagles Wings" as Jablonski's casket was led out by Navy sailors. Hundreds of midshipmen walked to the cemetery where their classmate would be buried with honors.

———

