Michigan veterans join front lines of Standing Rock 'water protesters'

CANNON BALL, N.D. (Tribune News Service) — Burning sage and campfire aromas wafted through the air Saturday afternoon near the site where dozens of U.S. veterans set up another big, long green tent on packed snow.

As many as 2,000 veterans are arriving this weekend from Michigan and across the country to join the effort opposing the Dakota Access oil pipeline's construction near Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Tensions have escalated recently as demonstrators, who describe themselves as "water protectors," were injured during clashes with police in subfreezing temperatures.

"They've been spraying them with water and mace and other things," said Wilbur Hilton, of Flint, a retired plumber and Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran. "We as veterans want to know if they can do the same to us. And if they will do this to us veterans of the military, then what does that tell us about our country?"

On Saturday, law enforcement officers said they held productive discussions with leaders of the veterans group, the Des Moines Register reports. North Dakota National Guard commander Gen. Alan Dohrmann said they "walked away with a mutual commitment to maintaining peace."

Ret. Army Major General Spider Marks, a member of the pro-pipeline Midwest Alliance for Infrastructure Now, said the veterans at the camp do not speak for all military veterans.

Many vets work on the pipeline construction crews, he said, as well as serve in the ranks of local enforcement. And he noted that the pipeline company has followed the law and regulations in its work.

Marks, a decorated retired general with 30 years of Army experience, said he supports veterans’ First Amendment rights to participate in lawful protests.

“Protest is one thing; riots are illegal. … There will be, inevitably, some form of a confrontation. I just pray that veterans don’t get mauled and try to make a stand here.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of civilians arrived Saturday at the Oceti Sakowin Camp on North Dakota Highway 1806, just south of the bridge where the clashes have occurred. The veterans, easily identifiable in hats and camouflage jackets, remain far outnumbered by campers in plainclothes.

Rolling, snow-packed hills in the camp are dotted with tepees, trucks and trailers.

On the highway entering camp, first-time arrivals are greeted twice by people on foot, giving a warm welcome and asking whether you have weapons, drugs or alcohol – all of which are forbidden.

New campers are required to attend a briefing on how to get along and be respectful to the tribes. They're also given advice on how to deal with getting arrested. They're told to expect to be strip-searched, and they're given a legal-advice hotline number.

During an orientation session Saturday afternoon, a yellow-and-white helicopter flew over the camp a few times from the direction of the bridge where law enforcement has maintained its presence.

Then a bald eagle flew over. The meeting paused, and people cheered.

At a campsite about 50 yards away, Iraq War Veteran Derrick Banaden, 33, of San Marcos, Texas, was helping put up the big green tent.

Asked what he thinks will happen in the next few days, he said, "Good things."

He said it's the first time veterans have had he chance to protect the "original people" of this land.

"The veterans is cool," he said. "But I think more interesting is 500 (Native American) nations – every nation is here, all the people. That's amazing. We're just here to help. And I wouldn't have come if they hadn't invited us."

