Michigan teens ditch cell phones for the day to help soldiers

Give up your cell phone?

In high school?

Voluntarily?

As unthinkable as it may seem, students at Lake Orion High School did just that this morning, all to help military personnel stay in touch with their loved ones.

"We're shooting for at least 80% participation" from the 2,350-member student body as well as from some teachers and other staff, said senior Cooper Hazel, 17, co-chair of the fund-raising event called "Cell Out for Soldiers."

The event aims to provide free cell-phone minutes to U.S. military personnel overseas so soldiers, sailors and others can call home more often. For every Lake Orion High student who gives up his or her phone for the day, the student activities fund will send a dollar to a charity in suburban Atlanta that coordinates the effort nationwide, said Lori Hogan, faculty adviser to the school's student leadership group.

It's an unnerving proposition for youths to give up their precious handfuls of high-tech communication, "so our focus is on guaranteeing the security of these phones," she said.

Each phone was tucked into an individual bubble-wrap bag with a see-through ID slip, showing the name of its owner, and then they're to be loaded into plastic bins and literally guarded all day, she said.

"We want to ensure the students' confidence that no one will take their phone or fool with it," Hogan said.

It's Lake Orion High School's third year for mustering "Cell Out for Soldiers," and each year the participation grows, said student leaders.

Sarah Hennings, 17, a senior who plans to attend Bowling Green State University in Ohio to study biochemistry, said that some students would probably find it a challenge to go without their phones for a few hours, but not her.

She said she once dropped her phone, breaking it, and had to go a month without it, so today would be no big deal.

“At first it was hard, but I got used to it,” Hennings said of her phone-free month, acknowledging it was much harder to keep up with her friends without her phone. “I think it’s hard for some people, but ultimately I feel like you should be able to take a break from it.”

By lunchtime today, some of her classmates said they were definitely missing their phones.

“I keep checking my pockets, freaking out, like, ‘Where’s my phone? Where’s my phone?’ then I realize I turned it in,” said Caleb Taylor, 16, a sophomore who said the last time he remembers an extended period without his phone was when he was grounded without it for a month a year ago.

In return for handing over a phone, each student participant gets a special T-shirt to wear for the day, marking him or her as a person who can't be phoned or texted but who could actually respond to, well, an ordinary, umm, face-to-face conversation. Something senior Lauren Graves noticed this morning made for noisier classrooms.

Graves, 17, said the only times she’s without her phone are when she forgets it somewhere, which she said doesn’t happen often. She admitted to feeling a little off without being able to text her friends during the day.

“I’m surviving,” said Graves, a senior who hopes to study broadcast and communications at Central Michigan University. “I just like how everyone else is reacting. Our classes are actually louder today because everyone is talking to each other, which is surprising.

Everyone is just talking and realizing they have friends around them to talk to.”

Jackie Gingell, 18, a senior and a co-chair of the fund-raising event, said she got her first cell phone while in elementary school and so so spending a day without it feels strange — but also, strangely freeing,

"I found out, I really don't have a problem talking to people face-to-face," she said.

At the nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers, in Alpharetta, Ga., executive director Rob Bergquist said Thursday he was well aware of Lake Orion High School and its generosity. Since 2004, the organization has provided more than 300 million minutes of free talk time, according to its website.

"I've spoken to the students there a few times, by Skype actually, about the importance of what they're doing and what it truly means to us and to the military members," Bergquist said Thursday.

"With the money they send our way, we purchase 60-minute calling cards and we send those cards to active-duty military members all around the world," he said.

By lunchtime, 1,948 students had turned over their phones for the day out of 2,151 in attendance — or 90% — the highest rate of participation so far and exceeding their goal of 80%. Hogan said the school expected to raise more than $4,000 for the charity, factoring in student participation and other donations.

The school’s principal, Steve Hawley, said students have taken to the Cell Out and the benefits it brings to armed service members.

“It takes a lot of coordination and effort to put it together, but ultimately our student body has been really good and responsive to the charity and what it’s about, really supporting each other and supporting our country,” Hawley said.

Staff Sgt. Tom Fox, a Marine recruiter based in Auburn Hills, attended the event to show appreciation to the students for their support of deployed troops. Fox said service members appreciate the care packages that include cell phone minutes and often letters from supporters.

“Seeing those come in, the letters, the notes, it really reminds us why we’re doing this,” said Fox, who served stints in the Adriatic Sea and the Persian Gulf providing support for anti-terrorism efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010-13.

Cell Phones for Soldiers also accepts donations of cell phones for recycling, which provides additional revenue to the charity. But Bergquist said he knows better than to expect any Lake Orion students to give up their texting machines — OMG — permanently.

Chuckling, he said: "No, we're certainly not expecting any phones coming from their program."



