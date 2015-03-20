Michigan schedules online town hall about Grayling's PFAS investigation

GRAYLING, Mich. (Tribune News Service) — State environmental regulators scheduled an online town hall meeting to update local residents with the latest information about the Grayling community's PFAS contamination.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will host the videoconference session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, on the Zoom platform.

Federal, state and local officials discussed the planned online town hall during the March 25 online Camp Grayling Restoration Advisory Board meeting. The date of the town hall session was confirmed this week.

More details about the meeting soon will be posted on the public meeting calendar for the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, found under the MPART tab at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse online.

Jonathan Edgerly, environmental program manager for the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, last week said he wanted Grayling's next town hall meeting to happen "sooner than later" because workers will begin to collect more samples and install more groundwater monitoring wells during the first week of May. Area residents will notice them and it's better to inform them about the work up front, he argued.

Officials from MPART, EGLE and the state Department of Health and Human Services are expected to appear during the town hall session to provide the latest details about the ongoing contamination investigation as it moves closer to eventual cleanup.

Edgerly said residents will learn how the Michigan Army National Guard continues to await laboratory analysis of water processed through whole-house filters installed in homes near Camp Grayling's airfield. He said he's eager to inform those impacted residents when they can again use their tap water.

Residents have used point-of-use filters at their kitchen sinks or bottled water for years. The PFAS contamination was first detected in a fence line monitoring well in 2016, as previously reported in the Record-Eagle.

PFAS are a classification of man-made chemicals, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are increasingly showing up in water resources and are known to negatively impact human health.

Sesha Kallakuri, DHHS toxicologist, said about 1,000 Grayling Township homes collectively have been tested around both the base's airfield and main containment area, and lab workers continue to process samples and prepare to send out results.

"We can plan on giving some kind of an update," she said during last week's RAB meeting.

RAB member Susan Theil said she worried not all of the area's residents are savvy enough with technology to participate in the videoconference. She said some people who would benefit from the information might "fall through the cracks" and miss out with the online platform.

The RAB members then agreed to generate a written summary for those who cannot participate in the planned Zoom meeting.

