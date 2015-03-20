Michigan Revolutionary War veteran won't go unnoticed

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. — Few driving past a historic cemetery in North Stockbridge would realize a man who saw the end of the Revolutionary War was buried there.

But the efforts of Revolutionary War descendants will be sure Pvt. Ephraim Wheaton is more visible, according to the Lansing State Journal.

The Pvt. Ephraim Wheaton Chapter of the Michigan Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is dedicating a plaque to Wheaton at the North Stockbridge cemetery where he is buried. A roadside marker will be placed along Highway M-36 and will be among the few in the state recognizing a Revolutionary War veteran, chapter genealogist Jim Moses said.

Wheaton, who was born in Connecticut, served in George Washington's army and witnessed a key moment of the Revolutionary War: British Gen. Charles Cornwallis' surrender at Yorktown.

"He was only a private but still," Moses said. "It was kind of a neat thing for us to learn about him."

Wheaton is one of five Revolutionary War veterans buried in Ingham County and among the 356 interred in Michigan, though many are unverified, according to the Sons of the American Revolution.

Moses said he hadn't found any record that Wheaton fought in any of the battles but still played a key role by relaying commands in the fife and drum corps.

"The fife and drum people had certain things they played to tell the troops what to do," Moses said. "Above the noise of the battle you could hear the music and know what the next command was."

Wheaton enlisted in Northampton, Massachusetts, in 1781.

Aside from the surrender at Yorktown, Wheaton served in the battles of Kings Bridge, Fort Washington and Philadelphia.

Wheaton was discharged at West Point in 1783.

After the war, Wheaton and his family moved to New York, where he worked as a shoemaker, then known as a cordwainer, and farmer.

Wheaton abandoned New York for Michigan Territory, seeking less expensive and more expansive farmland he could leave to his heirs. In 1836, Wheaton was one of the early settlers of Stockbridge, moving to the area shortly before the township was formally incorporated.

Wheaton died on April 27, 1853, and was buried in North Stockbridge.

When the Greater Lansing chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution formed, it seemed fitting to choose Wheaton as its namesake, Moses said.

The dedication ceremony is at 11 a.m. April 24 outside the North Stockbridge Cemetery. The Sons of the American Revolution will dedicate the roadside marker and place a plaque at Wheaton's grave.

