Michigan lawmakers give food to National Guard troops at Capitol
By MELISSA NANN BURKE | The Detroit News | Published: March 10, 2021
WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Members of the
The gesture was meant as a thank you to the service members following complaints that the troops were served undercooked and poor quality food by a military contractor. The
"We prefer that they didn't have to be here, but they were here. They did their job. They helped our
"They had a bad experience with food here for a while. I think we got it straightened around. But in the end, it's just one of those things that Michiganders say: 'Glad you're here.' "
Just under 1,000
Following the food debacle, Gov.
The lawmakers on Wednesday gathered at the corner of First and East Capitol streets just across the street from the Capitol building and distributed Chick-fil-A biscuits and $10
The soldiers reported hometowns from around the state — Detroit to Brighton to Marquette to Muskegon.
Other members of the
Both the food and the gift cards were covered by the
"If it buys them a cup of coffee or a Subway sub — great. The main message is just to say thank you," said Rep.
Huizenga led the
"What's most disheartening is, consistently, at least within each group of folks that I've had a chance to talk to, there's at least one if not all of them say, 'I gave up on the food weeks ago.' They just stopped eating it," Huizenga said.
Complaints about the food started in mid-February. That's when lawmakers and Whitmer's office say they started raising the problem with guard leadership and the Pentagon.
At least 50 service members were sickened with gastrointestinal issues since the Capitol security mission began
Sardi's has defended its food service and claims that none of the cases of reported gastrointestinal illness among soldiers have been linked to the company.
The
The
"We better not hear about it again. I don't care whether it's for
Rep.
He said the guard shouldn't be using the caterer now and definitely shouldn't award the vendor another contract to feed the troops who will remain at the Capitol beyond
"It's just baffling that they can't get that right and really leads me to question a lot of things," said Meijer, a former
"But today is about saying thank you to the soldiers out here. If the
Rep.
"For me, it's a way of telling the people who are in charge of contracting and who either work in the Pentagon or the
"'Get out here, see what's going on with the troops. Make sure they're fed. Make sure they're housed. Make sure they're ready to do their do their mission, so nobody gets a free pass when it gets screwed up.'"
(c)2021 The Detroit News
Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.