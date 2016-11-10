Michigan awards grants for court programs targeting veterans

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded $750,000 in grants to 23 courts around the state for programs that help military veterans who have had brushes with the law.

Instead of jail, veterans treatment courts steer offenders to programs that promote sobriety, recovery and stability. Participants must undergo regular drug treatment.

Officials say those who take part are less likely to break the law again and more likely to find a job and improve their quality of life. Volunteer mentors help link them with employers.

Justice Joan Larsen is the Supreme Court's liaison to problem-solving courts. She says the court system previously hasn't been equipped to deal with the unique challenges that veterans can face after leaving the military service. The special programs for veterans are helping fill that gap.