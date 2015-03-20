Miami County officials look to take over civilian operations at Grissom Air Reserve Base

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – The Miami County Economic Development Authority is asking for $305,000 to take over as the operator for civilian airplanes landing at Grissom Air Reserve Base.

Jim Tidd, executive director of MCEDA, said in order for civilian planes to land on the military base’s runway, the airstrip must have a fixed-base operator – an organization that provides airplane services such as fueling, transportation, aircraft maintenance and de-icing.

For more than eight years, those services have been provided by the for-profit company Montgomery Aviation. But in October, the company informed county officials they would no longer serve as the fixed-base operator.

Company officials said they had stopped making a profit as the civilian operator at the base, Tidd said.

The county has annually provided $50,000 to Montgomery Aviation to subsidize their services, but company officials informed the county they would need $175,000 a year in order to continue as the operator, he said.

“It’s truly a business decision,” Tidd said. “There is just not enough revenue generated at Grissom to sustain a for-profit kind of operation.

No one has any ill feelings toward Montgomery Aviation over this.”

Tidd said after looking at all the options, the one that made the most sense was to have MCEDA take over.

The association is now asking the county to provide $305,000 in economic development money to purchase all the equipment needed to serve as the fix-based operator, including fueling tanks, fueling and de-icing trucks, a lavatory truck to service airplane bathrooms and tugging equipment to transport planes from the runway.

MCEDA is also requesting the county continue to pay the $50,000 subsidy to help offset the costs of servicing civilian airplanes.

If approved, the move could open the possibility of the county doling out more money in the future to fund MCEDA serving as the fixed-base operator, but that’s something the association hopes to avoid by making efforts to generate more civilian air traffic at Grissom, Tidd said.

“Our goal is to break even,” he said. “We are new to this. This is the first time we’ve ran an airport. We’ll be learning as we go. But our goal is create more business coming to Grissom.”

Tidd said the association would also likely institute a new landing fee for civilian planes coming to Grissom to generate more revenue.

The main reason for MCEDA taking over as operator, he said, is to ensure civilian planes can continue to land and receive services from Dean Baldwin Painting, a company which paints and services airplanes from inside a renovated hangar near the base.

The county spent more than $1 million to help fund a renovation of the hangar to meet the company’s building specifications. Dean Baldwin opened in 2013 and now employs around 200 workers.

Tidd said the company now generates the vast majority of civilian traffic that lands on the base’s runway.

“We need to provide this fixed-base operator to retain those 200 jobs and have the potential for aviation development at Grissom,” he said.

“We’re not here to make a profit. It’s about having a future for aviation at Grissom and protecting our jobs and investments.”

Tidd said government control of fixed-base operations at Indiana airports has become a common move. He noted Kokomo, Logansport, Wabash and Fort Wayne all provide operator services at their respective airports.

The Miami County Council is set to vote on funding the proposal during its regular meeting in February.



