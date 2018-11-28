Mental illness may prevent trial in 86-year-old Special Forces veteran's slaying

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The man accused of murdering an 86-year-old Special Forces veteran in January 2017 in Fayetteville will not face the death penalty when his case goes to trial next summer, his lawyer said.

And the defendant, 22-year-old Jameel Malik Davidson, may not get a trial at all. It depends on the results of mental health exams to see if he is competent to stand trial, said Davidson’s lawyer, Cumberland County Public Defender Bernard Condlin.

Davidson is accused of stabbing Gerald “Jerry” Gillespie 11 times in the head in Gillespie’s residence in Briarwood Apartments off Owen Drive near the Bordeaux Center shopping center. Davidson lived in the same building as Gillespie, but one floor below.

Gillespie served in the 82nd Airborne Division's 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team in 1953, the Army said in 2017. He also was part of a 5th Special Forces unit during a tour in Vietnam. After he retired from the military, he taught middle school math and science.

Gillespie’s son said in 2017 he had no enemies.

Gillespie’s body was discovered by his daughter-in-law on Jan. 18, 2018. Davidson was arrested a week later in Florida. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was initially jailed without bail.

During a hearing on Tuesday on whether the case would proceed as a capital murder case, a Cumberland County prosecutor announced the state would not seek the death penalty, Condlin said. Also, Davidson’s bail was lowered to $550,000, Condlin said.

Condlin said Davidson suffers from a mental illness that could make him incompetent to stand trial — unable to understand what is going on and unable to assist his lawyer in his defense. Prior mental health exams have said he is competent, Condlin said, and more were ordered to be certain.

If Davidson is found to be competent, Condlin said, he expects the trial to be held in July or August.

