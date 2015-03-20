Memorial service set for soldiers killed in Fort Jackson incident

A memorial service for the two soldiers killed in a crash at Fort Jackson will be held Tuesday.

The memorial will be held at Fort Jackson’s Main Post Chapel at 10 a.m., according to the base.

Killed in the incident were Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, Tenn., and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, Ohio. Six others were injured in the crash.

The crash involved a large covered pickup truck, known as a non-tactical utility vehicle, that was pulling a “water buffalo” tank, used to supply water to troops in the field. The truck is used as a troop transport vehicle.

The vehicles slammed into the recruits – heavily outfitted in their gear – from behind, Fletcher said. They were marching back to their barracks after a day of training.

