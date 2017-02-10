Quantcast

Memorial service held for Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 10, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A private memorial has been held for the Navy SEAL who was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen.

Cmdr. Jason Salata, a Navy spokesman, said Friday's services were held in Virginia for Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.

The 36-year-old's unit is based in Virginia Beach. Owens grew up in Peoria, Illinois, and was married with three children.

Salata said Owens will be buried later at Arlington National Cemetery.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.

