Memorial service held for Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 10, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A private memorial has been held for the Navy SEAL who was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen.
Cmdr. Jason Salata, a Navy spokesman, said Friday's services were held in Virginia for Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.
The 36-year-old's unit is based in Virginia Beach. Owens grew up in Peoria, Illinois, and was married with three children.
Salata said Owens will be buried later at Arlington National Cemetery.
