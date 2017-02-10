Memorial service held for Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A private memorial has been held for the Navy SEAL who was killed during a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen.

Cmdr. Jason Salata, a Navy spokesman, said Friday's services were held in Virginia for Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.

The 36-year-old's unit is based in Virginia Beach. Owens grew up in Peoria, Illinois, and was married with three children.

Salata said Owens will be buried later at Arlington National Cemetery.