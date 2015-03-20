Memorial honoring all Scrantonians who died in wars involves lots of pride and hard work

A group of veterans from Pennsylvania is taking on the arduous task of naming each soldier from Scranton who died defending the country in every war from World War I through Iraq and Afghanistan.

The names of more than 900 soldiers from Scranton and Minooka will be displayed on a black granite monument as part of the ongoing Scranton Veterans Memorial Park project. The veteran-run Scranton Veterans Memorial Park Committee, VFW Post 25 and the Scranton School District, among others, are working together to make the park a reality.

The Scranton School District is providing the land for the park, which will be adjacent to Scranton Memorial Stadium. Post 25 is the park’s fiscal sponsor, committee chairman Patrick Ahern said.

The committee applied for a state grant to fund the project, estimated to cost $600,000, Ahern said.

The park honors the soldiers who died in wars while serving the country, and to do so, the committee wants to ensure that no names were overlooked, Ahern said.

“It’s something that I think everyone will be proud of and will honor these men and women the way they should be honored,” he said.

For more than a year, the committee has been documenting names listed on plaques and monuments throughout the city, researching newspaper archives dating back to the early 1900s and checking military listings of deceased soldiers, he said. After obtaining a name, the committee tries to find a second source for verification. Before the list is finalized and submitted, all 10 members of the committee will discuss and approve each individual name, Ahern said.

The committee has not had much trouble with the names of soldiers from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, but World War I and World War II have been more difficult, Ahern said.

“For World War I and World War II, I’m constantly adding names and redoing spelling,” he said.

James Kuchwara, the commander of VFW Post 25 and one of the committee’s founding members, described the importance of honoring the soldiers who lost their lives.

“It’s all about the veterans — it truly is,” he said. “They’re the ones who left Scranton and never came home.”

