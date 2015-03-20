Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC

Megyn Kelly, a star host at Fox News whose profile soared after a feud with Donald Trump, will leave the network for a prominent new role at NBC News, a person at NBC News confirmed.

Kelly will host a daytime news and discussion program, anchor a Sunday-night news show and be featured in NBC's political programming and other big-event coverage, according to the New York Times, the first to report Kelly's departure.

Kelly has been the host of Fox's second-most-watched program, "The Kelly File," and has been a breakout star in the cable news landscape. Her departure will leave a big programming hole in Fox's prime-time lineup, which has long been anchored by her program and Bill O'Reilly's "The O'Reilly Factor" at 8 p.m.

Kelly has been one of the most hotly pursued news figures by rival networks as her contract has approached its final months. Her value soared, perhaps inadvertently, after Trump attacked her after she asked him about his attitude toward women during the first Republican presidential debate in August 2015. Trump continued to belittle her via Twitter throughout the campaign.

