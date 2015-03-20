Meet the unsung heroes you likely didn't hear about during the COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT (Tribune News Service) — Remember when the toilet paper shelves at supermarkets were stripped and empty by 9 a.m.?

Someone had been up until dawn filling them and would do it again as soon as the doors closed. Someone we never saw, and never had the chance to thank.

So thank you.

Thank you to the workers handing coffee out the drive-thru window to the power plant workers who were making sure the lights stayed on at the drugstores where the pharmacists filled prescriptions for the truck drivers whose kidneys had taken a million miles of pounding.

Thank you to the cooks who made the pizzas that the teenagers delivered to the houses of the weary operators of the hulking washers that cleaned the sheets that the overburdened hospitals churned through every day.

Here in Michigan, we are one year and more than 600,000 cases and nearly 16,000 deaths into the worst pandemic in more than a century.

We have seen banners in front of medical buildings proclaiming "Health Care Heroes Work Here," and yes, they do. But heroes work or volunteer at countless places, and not only do we not know their names, we often don't know where they are or what they do.

So thank you, unsung heroes. And thank you to the few whose praises we will sing here, not because they are unique but because they aren't.

Kameka Hayman stayed on at her job at a hospital when others were leaving, and found a way to make it more than it needs to be.

Katie Monaghan, Elizabeth Griem and Shar Clark have been helping older citizens find doses of vaccine, enlisting dozens more volunteers who call themselves "Vaccine Angels."

Rachel Lutz found thousands of masks when even the government was getting hustled by charlatans, and she owed it to her taste for tiaras.

Thank you to them. Thank you to the others who take a brief turn in the spotlight here. And thank you to everyone else, for what you've done in a time of need or what you might decide to do now.

More than clean

Housekeepers were quitting at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. One only lasted two days.

Kameka Hayman admits she was concerned, too. It was early April, and the pandemic was at its rabid worst. But across two decades in the environmental services department, she said, she had come to realize that cleaning is only part of what she does.

Maybe it's not printed in the job description, but she's also connecting.

"Nobody wants to be here," said Hayman, 43, of Warren. None of the patients, anyway, in the oncology ward where she usually works or the COVID-19 floor where she was pressed into action amid the first frightening surge.

So Hayman smiled at them. Talked to them. Treated them as though they were guests, not threats.

"She's always positive," said her supervisor, Willie Barford, even when everything else is negative.

Hospitals were desperate for masks and gowns in those early days. Medical staffers were contracting the disease from patients. Visitors were forbidden, as they still are for patients with the coronavirus.

Still, Hayman said, "You don't want anyone to feel like you're afraid of them. You don't want anyone to feel like they're alone."

Wearing hospital scrubs over her nursing-style uniform and a medical gown over her scrubs, she'd draw a smile while she wiped bleach-dipped cloths over every surface she could reach.

Nurses were actually doing much of the cleaning in the worst of times, to limit the number of people exposed to COVID-19.

Housekeepers were called in by patient request, and the requests for Hayman often became more wide-ranging. Could she meet a relative at the front entrance to collect a favorite bar of soap or a crossword puzzle book or a pizza?

Of course. "The main thing you can do," she said, "is make it better for them."

Before Hayman came to Beaumont, she managed a fast-food restaurant, where "I was tired of getting cussed out."

The issues now are greater than cold French fries or a missing cheeseburger, and the gratitude is greater, too. When a lonely patient double-checks Hayman's days off because he's looking forward to a few minutes of her company, she knows she was meant to stay.

Heaven sent

Waiting for a vaccine appointment can be agonizing. Trying to be proactive can be infuriating.

It's a small wonder that three Facebook groups launched in late February to help find shots for eligible Michiganians have already grown to more than 10,000 members.

Katie Monaghan of Royal Oak, Elizabeth Griem of Sterling Heights and Shar Clark of Holland are the masterminds who set up the crowdsourcing pages to trade tips and help connect eager recipients with expiring doses. They share information as well about other ways to get vaccines, like volunteering or joining standby lists.

What started off as a noble hope has quickly become an efficient machine. A dozen people told The Detroit News that the team found them injections they wouldn't have otherwise received.

Griem became involved after she struggled to find vaccinations for her father and father-in-law, both older than 75.

"I tried their doctor, made MyCharts, and called every health department I could before there were any Facebook groups," said Griem, 33, a stay-at-home mom. "It was a nightmare, a full-time job looking for vaccines and wearing on me as a 30-year-old. I can't imagine what it would be like for a senior."

Her father, she said, "was crying when we got him an appointment. This is a life-saving dose. I wanted to give back and share my experience with others, and I know there's a huge senior population that doesn't have the time or know-how to get one."

The women met in a group with a wider reach and decided to branch off to focus on Michigan, dividing into three regions — Metro Detroit Vaccine Hunters, West Michigan-Region 2, and Northern Michigan-Region 3. The groups have dozens, or even 100 posts a day. Shot-seekers fill out information forms and volunteers, nicknamed Vaccine Angels, work virtually to find appointments.

"We have more than 40 angels now, primarily women from all different walks of life. Moms, nurses, business owners, all people affected by the pandemic that have been on the sidelines to help out and change our communities," Griem said.

Tuesday, she said, she placed 500 calls to county health departments. Her team lurks on websites in the middle of the night to pounce as soon as appointments come open.

"We crowdsource info and often talk to people who are trying to get an appointment for their elderly neighbor," she said, "just to prove, 'You're not alone in this.'"

Success stories and momentum, she said, keep her treating the quest as though it were a full-time job.

"It's the best feeling of gratitude," she said. "There are more people asking every day, 'What can I do to help?'

"It's honestly hard to keep up. It's amazing to see what has unfolded just from sitting at our computers."

A trial for Skylar

Kellie McFarlin is a general surgeon at Henry Ford Health System who volunteered to be a part of the Moderna vaccine trials in August.

Her motivation was deeply and sadly personal: Her 5-year-old cousin, Skylar Herbert, in April became the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Michigan.

"As a physician, I couldn't help her, I couldn't help her family. I felt completely helpless," said McFarlin, the mother of 5-year-old twin girls. "When the trial option came up, I just wanted to help my community, to be a part of something like that."

McFarlin wasn't told whether she was receiving the vaccine or a placebo. She didn't find out until distribution began for the medical community that she had in fact been vaccinated.

She was finally able to go to work with peace of mind, she said.

"It was a scary decision to begin with but they really made it easy to decide by providing so much information, breaking it down, and making it not scary at all," said McFarlin, 46. "To others who are hesitant and scared of the unknown, I would ask them to weigh what we do know."

COVID has been devastating, she said, particularly within the African-American community.

"So I would ask them to weigh the options of getting a disease that they could be horribly affected from or die from when there's a vaccine that could help protect them," she said.

Go ahead and ask questions, she said. Feel comfortable. Then take the vaccine, and save someone the pain she felt for Skylar.

Tips and tiaras

Rachel Lutz helped turn her love for tiaras into protective masks, and she helped turn potential doom for Detroit businesses into survival and pride.

For someone whose stores were closed forfivemonths, it's been a productive pandemic — and part of the credit goes to one of the best-known business leaders in Michigan, packing her car with cartons of masks while laughter carried across an otherwise unpopulated parking lot.

The scene fits her sense of whimsy. Lutz acknowledges that she's hit a milestone birthday, for instance, "but am I really 40 if we lost a year?" The push to keep everyone's doors open fits her history.

As the owner of the two Peacock Room apparel and accessories shops and two smaller boutiques, "I always say Detroit is one big battlefield romance," Lutz said. "We all know how hard it is to do business in the city."

Throw in a pandemic, with its layoffs and padlocks and stay-at-home orders, and disaster was at least as likely as survival for many of her peers.

Her response arrived not long after the coronavirus did: an online crisis communications group called City of Detroit Business Owners' COVID-19 Rapid Alerts. If the title is unwieldy, the purpose is precise — not just gripes and pep talks, but action and advocacy.

"If a restaurant is having an issue with code violations, or someone is confused as they try to navigate red tape, they turn to us because we're a solutions group," Lutz said.

The inner circle of nearly 1,000 includes Detroit City Council members, representatives from foundations, trade groups and TechTown, and the appreciative owner of Detroit Parent Collective, a co-working space with on-site child care and a co-op nursery school near the former campus of Marygrove College.

Krista McClure called Lutz "an iconic Detroit figure who continues to lift others."

"Through her generosity," she said, "we continue to share the love amongst one another. I can't speak for others, but that's how I'm surviving."

Lutz opened the first vintage-inspired Peacock Room at the Park Shelton in 2011, when the resurgence of downtown and Midtown was still largely theoretical. She opened another Peacock Room at the Fisher Building six years later.

Both sell tiaras and gaudy jewelry — gaudy is her word — and her tiara broker called from Chicago last spring with a problem and a proposition.

The tiara business had dried up. But the manufacturers he bought from in China had access to KN95 masks, and could she help him move some of those?

"Here are these hospitals that can't get access to masks," she said, "and here I am talking to my tiara vendor."

Then there she was calling the remarkable Cindy Pasky of Strategic Staffing Solutions, and in short order there they were in a parking lot near Lutz' home in Elmwood Park, stuffing Pasky's green Mercedes convertible with cartons of salvation.

There were probably 3,000 masks, and "I had to put the top down in March to get them all in," Pasky said. "The trunk was full, the seats were full. There was literally no more room in the car."

Pasky drove directly to three of her favorite nonprofits — the Detroit Rescue Mission, Michigan Humane Society and Mariners Inn. Instantly, places that had no money for masks and no way to obtain them anyway were supplied.

Through April, when even the government was getting scammed by supposed brokers, Lutz' tiara contact kept delivering. She routed tens of thousands of KN95s and surgical masks to charities, restaurateurs and businesses. No mark-up, no publicity, nothing but a feeling of satisfaction and the echo of laughter in a parking lot.

Eleven months later, masks are everywhere. The Peacock Room stocks some, properly bejeweled. And yes, Lutz said — she will happily sell you a tiara.

