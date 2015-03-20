Meet Carolyn Fitzwater: This Army wife spends hours making a difference for soldiers

For the past 17 years, Carolyn Fitzwater has tirelessly dedicated thousands of hours to serving others.

And she wouldn't have her life any other way.

Fitzwater was recognized earlier this month during Fort Bragg's Iron Mike awards ceremony when she received the Silver Star for logging more than 750 hours to support soldiers through her Family Readiness Group. The group is a critical resource for military families, who live in a constant state of uncertainty.

"Our lives are different," Fitzwater said. "You've got to be resilient."

That's where Fitzwater shines as a volunteer.

She pulls from her experience - 18 years as an Army wife, six deployments by her husband to the Middle East and numerous moves to duty stations across the country - to mentor young wives and soldiers.

She pitches in to do whatever is needed - whether that's baking cookies for the next bake sale or sitting bedside in the hospital with a single soldier injured in a car crash so the soldier isn't alone. It's not uncommon for her to make home-cooked meals for the single soldiers living in the barracks, who would otherwise heat something up in a microwave.

"What motivates me is knowing that I can make a difference," she said. "Knowing I made their day just a little bit easier, knowing I could help make their day just a little better, that's worth it."

The importance of volunteer service was instilled in Fitzwater when she was a child. Her mother, an Army clerk assigned to the office of judge advocate, raised Fitzwater on her own.

"If it wasn't for lots of people stepping up, I'm not sure how she would have managed," Fitzwater said, reflecting on the many volunteers who pitched in to support her mother.

Fitzwater crisscrossed the country to follow her mother's Army career. Her mother left the Army after 12 years, but Fitzwater was sucked right back in when she married her high school sweetheart Thomas, who has served in the Army for 18 years.

The family was brought to Fort Bragg about four years ago, and that's when Fitzwater, as she's done at each of her husband's duty stations, dove into the Family Readiness Group. Another wife is tasked with leading the group, but often calls on Fitzwater for guidance because of her extensive experience.

"They need to know that we're here to help them," Fitzwater said. "We take care of soldiers."

Like all Family Readiness Groups, the organization is a resource for soldiers. They can connect soldiers to experts to help them build financial budgets, put together care packages for deployed soldiers and plan programs to enrich the lives of military families.

Fitzwater takes pride in the simpler, sometimes less-glamorous work.

She never hesitates to cook meals for families who are in the hospital with moms who have just given birth or to sit on the sidelines at Sicily Drop Zone to explain airborne exercise to anxious wives.

"It's important work," she said. "It may not feel like it at the time, but we have to take care of each other ... that's the most rewarding, working with families one-on-one."

dolasinskia@fayobserver.com

