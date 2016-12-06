Medications killed woman at Tomah VA
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 6, 2016
MADISON, Wis. — An autopsy report shows a woman who died on the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center grounds had ingested multiple drugs at once.
The Tomah Police Department said Tuesday that 54-year-old Linda Purcell died at the Veterans Assistance Foundation on the center's grounds Sept. 25. Purcell had been staying at the foundation.
An autopsy report found that the cause of death was a "combined toxicoligic process involving multiple drugs." Police Chief Mark Nicholson says that means Purcell took multiple medications at once.
The news release said the autopsy couldn't determine that one specific medication caused Purcell's death and investigators found no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.
Inspectors for the VA in 2014 found doctors at the Tomah medical facility were over-prescribing opioid painkillers, leading to the "Candy Land" nickname by some veterans.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
'Just a phone call': Trump officials downplay talk with Taiwan president
Defense bill could waive bonus repayments for California Guard soldiers
At Islamic State camp, evidence of intensive training
Trump taps former campaign rival Carson as housing secretary
Coalition airstrikes disable Mosul bridges, limit Islamic State defenses
VA faces budget, workforce challenges in reforming pain management practices