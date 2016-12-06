Medications killed woman at Tomah VA

MADISON, Wis. — An autopsy report shows a woman who died on the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center grounds had ingested multiple drugs at once.

The Tomah Police Department said Tuesday that 54-year-old Linda Purcell died at the Veterans Assistance Foundation on the center's grounds Sept. 25. Purcell had been staying at the foundation.

An autopsy report found that the cause of death was a "combined toxicoligic process involving multiple drugs." Police Chief Mark Nicholson says that means Purcell took multiple medications at once.

The news release said the autopsy couldn't determine that one specific medication caused Purcell's death and investigators found no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

Inspectors for the VA in 2014 found doctors at the Tomah medical facility were over-prescribing opioid painkillers, leading to the "Candy Land" nickname by some veterans.